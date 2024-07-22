Marathon Pipe Line Makes $20,000 Donation

The funds support people in crisis in Madison County, Ill., through a collection of nine local nonprofits.

Maraton Pipe Line — a subsidiary of MPLX — recently made a $20,000 donation to Riverbed Family Ministries (FRM) in Wood River, Ill. The investment will provide resources and support services to children, individuals and families who have experienced trauma due to violence, addiction, poverty and homelessness, the company noted in a statement.

RFM is a blend of nine nonprofit organizations working together to ensure individuals in Madison County have access to resources and support. Each organization operates as an independent entity yet collaborates strategically to address various needs in the community.

RFM provides essential resources including rental and utility assistance, job coaching, interview skills, resume writing, financial literacy, social service navigation, rehabilitation connections, laundry facilities and showers.

“The mission, values and efforts of those at RFM closely resemble those of MPL and the employees within the entire Heartland Area,” said MPL Heartland Area Manager Jayson Nohl. “Partnering with RFM allows us both to work toward achieving our goal of enhancing the lives of those less fortunate and those impacted by unfortunate life events.”

Marathon noted that making a positive impact on the vulnerable members of its local communities is the driving force behind the MPL Heartland Area’s philanthropic efforts.

“We are profoundly grateful to Marathon Pipe Line for their steadfast dedication to uplifting our local community,” said Rachael Craddick, RFM Fund Development Director. “Their support not only demonstrates their dedication to our cause but also exemplifies the transformative power of corporate philanthropy. With partners like MPL by our side, we can amplify our impact and advance our mission of empowering individuals and families in need, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.”