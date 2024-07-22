QuickChek Named Among ‘Best Places to Work’ in Two States

The retailer was honored for its dedication to employee satisfaction in both New York and New Jersey.

QuickChek Corp. was recently named one of the “Best Places to Work in New Jersey” and one of the “Best Places to Work in New York” for 2024.

This marks the 12th time that Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek has been named to the annual list compiled by the NJBIZ business journal and 11th time the chain has been selected by The New York State Society for Human Resources Management, Best Companies Group and the Rochester Business Journal, earning the rare distinction of being named one of the best employers in both New Jersey and New York.

The latest honor was announced by NJBIZ on June 28.

Honorees are determined by their own employees, who recognize employers that show a dedication to their employees’ growth, quality of life and overall satisfaction.

“We’re proud to continue to be recognized as a great place to work,” said Head of QuickChek Blake Segal. “Through team members’ involvement in this recognition, we see this as a confirmation that the training and coaching we provide empowers them to feel successful. With the proper tools for their work, as well as continuous learning, and professional development opportunities, our team’s satisfaction is always a top priority and an ingredient we believe is critical in making our customer experience best-in-class.”

QuickChek continues to grow, opening 54 new stores and hiring an additional 2,200 people since 2015.

Employees are local to the communities they serve and are “passionate about providing that community with the very best in fresh,” QuickChek noted in a statement.

Each new store creates dozens of new local jobs including management positions, generating approximately $1 million in tax revenue. The company has more than 150 stores including 104 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek employs more than 4,700 team members. Adding to its metropolitan area flavor, QuickChek is the Official Sub of the New York Giants.