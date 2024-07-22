Royal Farms to Expand in Maryland

The retailer is opening a new location in Greenbelt, Md., on Aug. 19.

Mid-Atlantic c-store retailer Royal Farms has announced its latest expansion to the heart of Greenbelt, Md. The chain will open its new location in the area on Aug. 19.

The Greenbelt site will be located just two minutes away from Greenbelt Park and eight minutes away from the NASA Goddard Visitor Center. This location will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions and will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to an array of breakfast options, Royal Farms is equipped to deliver for Greenbelt customers.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Greenbelt, Md.,” said Octavia Jackson, district leader of Royal Farms. “Our dedication to providing fresh, high-quality food and exceptional convenience has earned us the loyalty of our customers, and we are excited to become an integral part of the Greenbelt community.”

Creating Ties With The Community

To celebrate its arrival in Greenbelt, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Royal Farms is also encouraging Greenbelt customers to attend its annual charity event, Chickenpalooza, for an opportunity to give back to the community and a chance to win chicken for a year.

The company is donating 10 cents for every 3-piece meal sold during Chickenpalooza. Customers can vote for the charity they would like to receive the biggest portion of the donation.

Customers can also sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com to save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms operates nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The company opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.