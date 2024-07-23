HOP Shops ‘Disco Bathroom’ to Serve as 30th Wedding Anniversary Venue

In February 2023, Kentucky-based HOP Shops made a splash in the c-store space by hosting a wedding for an employee in its now-famous disco-themed bathroom.

Now, over a year later, it is set to host another event — this time a 30th wedding anniversary.

Ron Graczyk and Sarah Souri — who self-identifies as the “Disco Diva” — will celebrate their milestone anniversary at the Maineville, Ohio location on July 31. Souri has been in her local and national publications for her love of disco.

The couple will bring a disco cake, which is a recreation of their original wedding cake from 30 years ago, to share. The celebration will include a vow renewal ceremony, after which they will “Push the Red Button” and dance in the Disco Bathroom to “Party in the USA.”

Souri, a passionate disco enthusiast and psychotherapist, has an extensive wardrobe dedicated to her love for disco. Her friends encouraged her to visit HOP Shops’ unique Disco Bathrooms, and upon seeing them on TikTok, she knew it was the perfect place for her milestone celebration.

This anniversary holds special significance for Souri, as she lost her mother five days after her wedding. To help others facing similar grief, Sarah specializes in psychotherapy for motherless daughters.

“Ron and I were discussing how to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. I knew my mom would want us to enjoy it in a fun and unique way,” she shared.

The company is inviting the community to join the celebration at 10 a.m. on July 31.