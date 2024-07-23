TA Grows in Three States

TravelCenters of America (TA) has been growing at a rapid pace in 2024. This year alone, the chain has opened new locations in Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas and Washington — most of which featured multiple new sites in different cities.

Now, TA has set its focus on three new states: South Carolina, Oregon and Nevada. Last week, the chain acquired and opened sites in Cowpens, S.C., and Coburg, Ore. Additionally last week, TA opened two new franchised sites in Henderson, Nev.

Each location features unique amenities in addition to the staples that TA customers have come to expect, including:

TA Cowpens

Quick-service restaurant: Sbarro (coming in September)

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

Eight gasoline fueling positions

80 truck parking spaces

28 car parking spaces

Six private showers

Laundry facilities

Driver’s lounge

Game room

Truck service (two bays)

TA Coburg

Full-service restaurant: Coburg Crossing Café with Iron Skillet menu

Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF

100 truck parking spaces

30 car parking spaces

Eight private showers

Laundry facilities

Truck service (three bays)

Truck wash

Driver’s lounge

A Goasis is located across the street from TA Coburg, offering:

McDonalds

Fully-stocked c-store

Six gasoline fueling positions

50 car parking spaces

Henderson Sites

The new Henderson, Nev., additions include a TA Express and a Petro Travel Center. The TA Express will include:

Quick-service restaurant: Capriati’s

Seven diesel lanes with DEF

20 gasoline fueling positions

200-plus paved truck parking spaces

20 Reserve-It parking spots

35-plus paved car parking spaces

Five private showers

CAT Scale

The Petro Travel Center will feature:

Quick-service restaurants: Sonic & Dunkin

Seven diesel lanes all with DEF

18 gasoline fueling positions

100-plus paved truck parking spaces

10 Reserve-It parking spots

45-plus paved car parking spaces

Five private showers

Laundry facilities

Truck wash

A Year of Accolades

While remaining committed to strategic and aggressive growth, TA has also been recognized for its dedication to employees this year.

In June, the chain was named by cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio, marking the third consecutive year the retailer was named to the list.

In addition to the Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio recognition, TA was recently nominated for Women in Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation” and was named among USA Today’s Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food.

USA Today readers and an expert panel ranked TA as the No. 8 best gas station in the U.S. and the No. 5 best gas station for food.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to prioritize enhancing the guest experience for all travelers,” said Debi Boffa, CEO, at the time of the award. “Thank you to our nearly 19,000 team members across the country for working hard every day to help us achieve this honor; we will continue delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

The accolade came on the one-year anniversary of TA being acquired by bp on May 15, 2023.