TA Grows in Three States

TravelCenters of America (TA) has been growing at a rapid pace in 2024. This year alone, the chain has opened new locations in Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas and Washington — most of which featured multiple new sites in different cities.
Now, TA has set its focus on three new states: South Carolina, Oregon and Nevada. Last week, the chain acquired and opened sites in Cowpens, S.C., and Coburg, Ore. Additionally last week, TA opened two new franchised sites in Henderson, Nev.
Each location features unique amenities in addition to the staples that TA customers have come to expect, including:
TA Cowpens
- Quick-service restaurant: Sbarro (coming in September)
- Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)
- Eight gasoline fueling positions
- 80 truck parking spaces
- 28 car parking spaces
- Six private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Driver’s lounge
- Game room
- Truck service (two bays)
TA Coburg
- Full-service restaurant: Coburg Crossing Café with Iron Skillet menu
- Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF
- 100 truck parking spaces
- 30 car parking spaces
- Eight private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Truck service (three bays)
- Truck wash
- Driver’s lounge
A Goasis is located across the street from TA Coburg, offering:
- McDonalds
- Fully-stocked c-store
- Six gasoline fueling positions
- 50 car parking spaces
Henderson Sites
The new Henderson, Nev., additions include a TA Express and a Petro Travel Center. The TA Express will include:
- Quick-service restaurant: Capriati’s
- Seven diesel lanes with DEF
- 20 gasoline fueling positions
- 200-plus paved truck parking spaces
- 20 Reserve-It parking spots
- 35-plus paved car parking spaces
- Five private showers
- CAT Scale
The Petro Travel Center will feature:
- Quick-service restaurants: Sonic & Dunkin
- Seven diesel lanes all with DEF
- 18 gasoline fueling positions
- 100-plus paved truck parking spaces
- 10 Reserve-It parking spots
- 45-plus paved car parking spaces
- Five private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Truck wash
A Year of Accolades
While remaining committed to strategic and aggressive growth, TA has also been recognized for its dedication to employees this year.
In June, the chain was named by cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio, marking the third consecutive year the retailer was named to the list.
In addition to the Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio recognition, TA was recently nominated for Women in Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation” and was named among USA Today’s Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food.
USA Today readers and an expert panel ranked TA as the No. 8 best gas station in the U.S. and the No. 5 best gas station for food.
“We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to prioritize enhancing the guest experience for all travelers,” said Debi Boffa, CEO, at the time of the award. “Thank you to our nearly 19,000 team members across the country for working hard every day to help us achieve this honor; we will continue delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”
The accolade came on the one-year anniversary of TA being acquired by bp on May 15, 2023.