The Food Service One C-Store Swears By

Bringing a nationally branded pizza program to smaller communities is not only a great return on investment for c-stores but a boost for the entire town. Hunt Brothers Pizza is the country’s leading convenience store pizza brand. With 9,500 locations across 32 states, it offers high-profit margins, easy operations, high-quality ingredients, and free marketing, all with no royalty fees.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is found in urban markets but is also popular in food desserts, where a convenience store might provide the area’s only hot food option. Hot foods often account for a store’s profits and provide a food source for local programs and family tables. Determined by location and population density, gauged by gas gallon usage, convenience store success is a changing equation that must solve for many variables.

That’s certainly the case with Cenex Zip Trip, a chain of 39 c-stores, 28 of which are in Montana, and the rest throughout Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Colorado. Adding this burgeoning pizza program to its fleet of c-stores since 2019 has allowed Cenex Zip Trip to cater to local preferences and adapt innovations with the spare time and ancillary sales Hunt Brothers Pizza generates.

Cenex Zip Trip is on its way to opening its 12th location this August. “Even if your competitors are doing a full food service program, if you don’t do something, then you’re behind, then people aren’t coming in at all. [Hunt Brothers Pizza] offers us extremely high margins. So, let’s say 65 percent margins on pizza. They’re making it very financially beneficial for us. The program pays for itself very quickly,” says Jon Fleck, merchandise manager for Cenex Zip Trip.

Fleck says shuttered larger chains have created an even greater demand for Hunt Brothers Pizza. The Red Lodge, MT, store, for instance, offers the only pizza in town; the same for the Mission, SD, location, which is seeing a $5 million remodel. Conversely, in Billings, MT, with 100,000 of the total 1 million Montana population, Hunt Brothers Pizza competes even with McDonald’s and Dairy Queen right up the street. n the college town of Brookings, SD, the Cenex Zip Trip off the freeway is thriving.

Hunt Brothers Pizza’s fast turnaround operation allows existing staff to easily transition from task to task. “A year ago, 90 percent of our 39 stores were open 24 hours. Now, approximately 80 percent of our stores are closed on that graveyard shift, not for any other reason except we just can’t get anybody to work. We’re just that short-handed,” Fleck says.

The simplified pizza program delivers flash-frozen 12-inch dough, topped with cheese and sauce. Choose from four meats and six veggies—one price for one or all 10— for a total of 1,024 combinations. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers both thin or original crust, and made-to-order full pies or Hunk-a-Pizza quarter slice. “That we’re able to offer it in pieces is phenomenal. About 80 percent of the sales are in slices,” Fleck says. “We’re giving them a custom pizza opportunity without the time, effort, and cost that goes into other programs, and people in smaller markets can feel like they’re getting the big city deal,” Fleck says.

Hunt Brothers Pizza wants to be a blessing, as is its motto, and support its c-stores at every turn to help give back to the community, from free tastings, pizza donations and launch giveaways to sponsoring a NASCAR racecar. “It’s all very family oriented, and a great opportunity to support our local communities and Hunt Brothers Pizza supports us 100 percent,” Fleck says.

