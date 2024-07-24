7-Eleven Reveals National Chicken Wing Day Deals

Customers will find buy one, get one (BOGO) deals on 5-piece and 8-piece offerings on July 29.

7-Eleven has announced new limited-time deals in honor of National Wing Day on July 29. This year, the retailer is offering customers two BOGO deals available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Bone-In Wings: Buy 5-piece, Get a 5-piece free

Boneless Wings: Buy 8-piece, Get an 8-piece free

The wings come in a variety of different flavors and sauces, including the fan-favorite bone-in spicy breaded chicken wings and hot honey boneless chicken wings. Whether a fan of sweet, spicy or tangy, customers can explore a wide array of flavor combinations

Additionally available for purchase is one of Celsius’ newest flavors, Strawberry Kiwi — 7-Eleven’s second exclusive flavor of Celsius this year.

This LTO comes off the heels of the retailer announcing its summer menu earlier this month, which added five more offerings:

Chicken Nuggets

Breakfast Skillet Taquito

Philly Cheesesteak Taquito

Personal Breakfast Pizza

7-Select Zero Sugar Juice and Tea

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.