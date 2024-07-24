High’s Hosts Week-Long Employee Appreciation Event

High's employees will have the chance to win prizes, score fuel discounts and participate in themed activities.

High’s has brought back its annual Employee Appreciation Week across all locations from July 22 — 28. Employees were invited to join in a celebration filled with prizes, themed activities and team-building.

Mid-week is the renowned High’s MOO Pride Day, where employees are encouraged to showcase their “cow pride” with creative and fun outfits. Throughout the week, employees can look forward to themed days such as Sports Day, Pajama Day and Color Day.

To fuel the celebration, each day will feature complimentary hot food items, snacks and drinks for all employees, ensuring everyone stays energized and engaged. As an extra thank you, High’s noted, all employees will also receive 25 cents off per gallon, up to 20 gallons, added directly to their rewards account.

“Employee Appreciation Week is a cherished tradition at High’s, and we are thrilled to celebrate our dedicated team members who contribute to our success day in and day out,” said Michele Truelove, senior vice president at High’s. “This week is all about showing our gratitude and having some fun together as a High’s family.”

A Mid-Atlantic retailer, High’s was aquired by the Phelps family and Carroll Independent Fuel in 2021, and the company has grown to operate 52 High’s c-stores with a team of more than 600 employees.