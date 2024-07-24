Wawa Plans for Six New Georgia Locations

The new stores are expected to be operational by 2025 as the chain continues to fulfill its expansion promises.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania-based Wawa announced plans to grow its store count rapidly, with CEO Chris Gheysen noting that the chain was gearing up for “the most aggressive growth” in company history.

Then in February, Bloomberg reported that Wawa owners wanted to open as many as 280 new stores over the next decade, mainly located throughout Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

A new market for Wawa was Alabama, which the chain officially entered in April with the opening of its first location in Fairhope. Three additional south Alabama stores are slated to open before the end of the summer.

“We are excited to fly into Alabama and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this market for the very first time,” said Wawa President Brian Schaller at the time of the expansion. “This historic milestone kicks off our ongoing investment in Alabama as we continue our plans to build new stores and create new jobs.”

The chain has already announced plans for expansion in Kentucky with the addition of 40 new stores, Ohio with 60 and North Carolina with 80.

Now, the chain is opening six new locations in the South, in Brunswick, Bainbridge, Pooler and Hinesville, Ga., according to Savannah Morning News.

The stores will begin to open this fall and will continue to roll out into early 2025.

Additionally, the chain has made plans for further expansion in the state, with new sites under contract in Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Bainbridge, Tifton, Valdosta and Albany. Wawa plans to open three or four new stores per year in southern and coastal Georgia over the next 5-8 years, aiming for a total of 26 new locations.

Each new store will employ 35 employees, with Wawa expecting to create more than 1,000 new long-term jobs as a result of its expansion in Georgia.

As a privately held company, Wawa operates 1,050 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

Each store offers a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, handcrafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.