Stuzo Rebrands, Becomes PAR Retail

The move comes following the ParTech acquisition of Stuzo earlier this year.

ParTech Inc., after acquiring Stuzo in March of this year, announced that it has rebranded the company as PAR Retail.

Since the acquisition, ParTech noted in a statement that it has “sharpened its focus on achieving meaningful results for retailers by combining complementary technology and industry expertise to provide proactive, unified solutions.”

Now operating as PAR Retail, the Stuzo brand will leave the retail space in a change that aims to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the convenience and fuel sectors.

“The rebranding of Stuzo to PAR Retail represents a pivotal moment for our company and the industry,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “This change reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions that drive real business outcomes for clients. This new chapter is an exciting step towards continuing to lead the way in convenience and to continue to fuel retail technology.”

PAR Retail will utilize purpose-built technology designed to drive tangible business outcomes. Supporting over 25,000 retail sites and engaging more than 24 million members nationwide, PAR Retail integrates loyalty programs, seamless payments, immersive digital customer experiences, on-site engagement and specialized tobacco loyalty programs. This powerful combination helps retailers boost visits, fuel sales and increase basket sizes.

“With PAR’s acquisition of Stuzo, we’re doubling down on our c-store offering, providing new ways for retailers to achieve their specific business goals,” said Jake Kiser, general manager of PAR Retail. “The PAR Retail team is committed to moving this industry forward. Our approach is different in that we truly ingrain ourselves in our customer’s businesses, using our knowledge and expertise to deliver maximum results.”