Love’s Opens Ohio Site, Remodels New Mexico Store

The Love's sites are located in Delphos, Ohio and Las Cruces, N.M., respectively.

Love’s Travel Stops recently announced the opening of two stores — one in Delphos, Ohio, which is a new store, and one in Las Cruces, N.M., a remodeled site.

The Ohio site is located off of US 30 and Lincoln Highway and is open 24/7. Inside, the c-store offers all the amenities Love’s is known for including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Hardees. For drivers, the location adds 86 truck parking spaces to Love’s network.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 split between the Delphos Fire Department and the Delphos Public Library.

The store will also offer:

Private showers

CAT scales

Wi-Fi

RV dump services

Bulk DEF

Dog park

Laundry facilities

The New Mexico location, on the other hand, was recently reopened after crews rebuilt the travel stop from the ground up.

Also open 24/7, the Las Cruces store features the same amenities as the Delphos store, plus a Subway and Wendy’s.

This location adds 84 truck parking spaces and RVers will have access to six RV hookups that will open at a later date.

Love’s will donate $5,000 to Organ Mountain High School to commemorate the reopening.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states.

Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.