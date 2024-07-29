ACE Conference to Talk Carbon, Leadership, Management and Technology

The 37th annual conference features the latest updates and advice for the ethanol industry.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) is hosting its 37th annual conference from Aug. 14 — 16 in Omaha, Neb. The event will feature a variety of breakout sessions covering the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice and ways to make ethanol plants more profitable while reducing carbon emissions.

The breakout sessions will be held concurrently in three rounds on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 15, following the morning general session panels.

This year’s breakouts are split into three tracks: Carbon, Leadership & Management and Technology. Breakout sessions include:

Carbon Track — Developments to Lower Carbon Intensity (CI)

Navigating CCS from Permitting to Pathway Verification

Experts will explore the federal and state incentives to encourage adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and the strategies to successfully navigate the environmental permitting process.

Leveraging and Quantifying Farm-Level CI Reductions

This session will highlight companies working to help farmers implement climate-smart farming practices that could eventually reap financial benefits for the producer and ultimately help decarbonize the ethanol production supply chain.

Technology Innovations to Lower Your CI Score

This session will highlight specific cutting-edge, carbon-reducing technologies available to the ethanol industry, as well as how to leverage the metrics and models to determine the best CI reduction strategies based on facility specific advantages and challenges.

Leadership & Management Track — Techniques for Improving Operational Efficiency

Golden Opportunities to Create New Markets and Revenue Streams

This panel will feature some innovative companies, from those developing new technologies for green methanol and hydrogen production, to advancements in the established distillers grains and animal feed market.

The New Normal for Managing Forecasts and Cashflow

In this presentation, learn about the three steps needed for effective forecasting and cash flow management and how to increase the accuracy of plans made.

Workforce Evolution: Succession Planning, Board Member Training, Employee Retention

This session will cover all things dealing with today’s and tomorrow’s workforce, diving into how to hire and retain good employees, navigating generational differences and transitions of leadership, as well as board training and planning.

Technology Track – Enhancements for Optimizing Producer Operations

Getting the Most Out of Your Corn Oil Yield

How much corn oil gets recovered is a product of good operating conditions, equipment efficiency and proper enzyme application. While facilities have come a long way in increasing corn oil yields, there is still room for improvement, and this session will highlight systems and technology in place to enhance oil recovery.

Targeting Solutions to Maximize Efficiency, Conserve Resources

This panel will showcase case studies that present targeted solutions to fouling and explore the optimization of ethanol production through an integrated tank cleaning strategy.

What All Plants Need to Know About Fiber Ethanol

Consulting firms will speak about the important considerations plants must know about coproducing corn starch ethanol and fiber ethanol.

To register for the event and learn more about these sessions and others, click here.