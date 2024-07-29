ChargePoint Hits Milestone of One Million EV Charging Ports

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider ChargePoint announced that it now enables drivers to charge at more than one million places across public, private and roaming ports in North America and Europe. Additionally, more than 10 billion electric miles have been enabled by the ChargePoint network to-date.

As EV sales continue to grow, more drivers will need places to charge. Via the ChargePoint mobile app, ChargePoint enables drivers to find, use and pay for charging at their relevant charging stations.

“With more EVs on the road, ensuring drivers have access to reliable charging everywhere they need it is imperative,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Enabling access to more than one million ports, on a network that has enabled more than ten billion electric miles to be driven, underscores ChargePoint’s commitment to delivering a world-class driver experience.”

The ten billion electric miles ChargePoint has enabled is the equivalent of driving around the world more than 400,000 times. Further, the network has enabled around four billion of those miles in the last year alone, a proof point that demand for EV charging continues to scale.

“ChargePoint believes that the electrification of transportation, and delivering a world-class driver experience, is simultaneously good for the planet and good for business. The company estimates that drivers on its network have avoided more than 410 million gallons of gasoline, and more than 2.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions as a result,” ChargePoint noted in a statement.