Love’s Acquisition Adds 500 Freight Factoring Customers

Love’s Financial has announced the acquisition of the U.S. transportation factoring portfolio of REV Capital, adding hundreds of new financial services customers to Love’s portfolio.

During Love’s Financial’s 10th anniversary year, the deal aligns with Love’s plans to grow its financial services business and offerings. The acquisition closed last week, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“During a challenging freight market, this acquisition underscores Love’s commitment to grow strategically as a leader in helping owner operators and fleets of any size grow their business,” said Shane Wharton, Love’s President. “These new clients can expect the same best-in-class customer service Love’s existing customers have come to expect, with scalable funding to maximize growth and cash flow.”

Through the acquisition process, the more than 500 customers in REV Capital’s U.S. transportation factoring portfolio transitioning to Love’s Financial will not experience any disruptions or delays in funding.

Acquisition Rationale

Love’s noted that REV Capital has been long recognized as an innovator and expert in managing cash flow for a diverse range of clients.

The company looks forward to its next phase as a leading provider of commercial finance solutions across North America. With a shared value in service excellence, Love’s was a confident fit for the transition of REV’s U.S. transportation portfolio, the companies wrote in a statement.

“It was important that if we were to strategically exit a market, our impacted client base would be met with the same customer centric ethos. This is why we chose to engage with Love’s Financial,” said Loren Shifrin, founder and CEO of REV Capital.

Love’s new clients gain access to additional bundled services at Love’s nationwide network of travel stops, including fuel discounts, a no-fee credit line on Love’s Express Billing Program and access to emergency roadside service, light mechanical services, lube and preventative maintenance at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states.