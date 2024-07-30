Chatmeter Launches AI Solution for Multi-Location Retailers

Chatmeter recently announced the release of Surveys 2.0, a first-of-its kind solution from its Pulse Ai: Signals platform. The new AI-driven solution provides multi-location businesses with a comprehensive 360-degree view of customer insights by continuously analyzing survey data, reviews and social data together in real-time.

Surveys 2.0 provides precise understanding of customer advocacy behaviors and motivations at both the location and enterprise level.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Surveys 2.0, a game-changing tool that finally empowers multi-location businesses to maximize the value they get from customer surveys,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “Understanding not only if but why customers recommend a business or product to a friend or colleague is crucial in today’s competitive landscape. With Surveys 2.0, we’re enabling businesses to not only survey customers after each interaction, but also feed the data into large language models to extract key insights and patterns that traditional survey tools do not provide. The results have been extraordinary, and proof that AI is a force multiplier for customer intelligence.”

In today’s hyper-competitive local markets, multi-location businesses must understand not just whether customers recommend their company, but precisely why they do so.

Therefore, Chatmeter has upgraded its Surveys solution, integrating survey data into its Pulse Ai platform. This new enhancement enables businesses to analyze both quantitative and qualitative questions, extracting the most pertinent insights aligned with their strategic objectives.

“Chatmeter’s new Surveys 2.0 solution not only gives us real-time insights from our surveys, but also a competitive edge by identifying emerging trends and new customer preferences before our competitors do,” said Richard Clarke, senior manager of loyalty & guest feedback at Northland Properties. “By leveraging AI to analyze survey data in Signals, we’re able to make data-driven decisions, reducing the reliance on guesswork and intuition. We have never had this added capability with past survey solutions before Chatmeter.”

More information about Suveys 2.0 can be found here.