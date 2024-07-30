Krispy Krunchy Introduces $4 Value Meal

The deal will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

Krispy Krunchy has introduced a new solution to provide chicken offerings at a bargain with its new $4 Value Meal in c-stores nationwide.

“Value is more important than ever in today’s economy, and that’s especially true for our operators’ guests. We represent quality, cravability and value — and so as these guests demand more value, we’re finding a way to make it happen without compromising on quality,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Our operators recognize the need to keep traffic strong, and this offer will do that.”

The $4 Value Meal features two options. Customers can choose from two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders. The bone-in option includes the customer’s choice of a 2-piece combo of hand-breaded mildly Cajun-spiced drumsticks, thighs or full wings. Each meal is served with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges.

Krispy Krunchy uses mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time, with chicken made in small batches right before serving.

The $4 Value Meal will be available only Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last. This offer is not available for ordering through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or other digital platforms.

Founded in 1989, Krispy Krunchy is a quick-serve solution for c-stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding.