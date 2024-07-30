Spinx Expands in South Carolina

The retailer opened a new location in Greenwood, further bolstering its presence in the city.

The Spinx Co. has opened a new store in its home state of South Carolina. Located in Greenwood, the brand-new, full-service storefront will offer top-quality fuel and a wide array of convenience offerings.

This new full-service Spinx also includes a Ride ‘N Shine car wash tunnel, with Spinx offering free car washes at this location only through July 31 and car wash club memberships for $1 through Sept. 30.

Spinx has established itself as a trusted brand in the convenience store industry, operating more than 80 locations and 50 car washes across the Carolinas.

“We are excited to expand further into the Greenwood market with this new full-service store,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and President of The Spinx Co. “We look forward to making lives easier while offering our Greenwood area customers top-notch service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience.”

This Spinx location will serve its signature fried chicken alongside a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Customers can also find fountain drinks with chewy ice, in addition to hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee.

“Spinx is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people’s everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food, beverages and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean and friendly environment,” the company noted in a statement.