August 2024: Fourth Generation Leads Crosby’s Transformation

Crosby’s is modernizing with updated branding, remodels and a focus on foodservice to drive growth.

With the fourth generation of the Reid family at the helm, Crosby’s is in growth mode as it reimages stores with a new logo and color scheme and redesigns sites to bring its Crosby’s Pizza and Subs foodservice program front and center.

Today, Crosby’s operates 88 stores in New York and Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Lockport, N.Y., its parent company, The Reid Group, is celebrating 102 years in business.

Steve Reid, president of Reid Stores dba Crosby’s; his sister Meredith Harris, president of Reid Cos.; and her husband Alexander Harris, president of Reid Petroleum, represent the fourth generation of the company and now hold the reins as they lead the business into the next decade and beyond.

There aren’t many c-store chains that thrive through four generations of leadership and more than a century in business, but The Reid Group has consistently adapted as the landscape has shifted, growing from its early focus on auto repair to wholesale gas distribution and heating oil sales to convenience stores. Now, the chain is once again adapting to a shifting market, embracing a food-focused future, with an eye on store design and technological advancement, including a mobile app and loyalty program, order ahead, and delivery.