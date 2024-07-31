Casey’s Launches Cash for Classrooms Campaign

Customers can round up during checkout to benefit schools in Casey's 17-state footprint.

Casey’s recently announced the start of its annual giving campaign, which raises funds to support education in the communities where Casey’s operates.

Through Sept. 3, customers can round up their purchases at the register or make donations when ordering online, benefiting its Cash for Classrooms Grant Program. The initiative helps fund grants for K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in “Casey’s Country.”

“Casey’s is here to make a positive impact in our communities and for guests who visit our stores every day. Our guests’ generosity helps us provide grants to local schools across Casey’s Country,” said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey’s. “Guests can round up their purchases every time they shop at Casey’s, which means getting your favorite pizza, daily fountain drink or on-the-go snack is an opportunity to give back.”

Over the years, customers and support from supplier partners like LIFEWTR have led to the raising of more than $4 million for students and educators. Each year, Casey’s awards grants up to $50,000 to schools, and since 2020, more than 300 schools across its 17-state footprint have benefited from the program.

“Casey’s is committed to supporting education — preparing children for a bright future and helping create a skilled workforce,” the retailer noted in a statement. “Cash for Classrooms grants support physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.”

In 2024, 60 grants were distributed to K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in Casey’s Country, including:

Better and more accessible equipment: Burlingame Public School in Kansas, Oliver Springs Elementary School in Arkansas and Richards Elementary in Missouri all received funding to improve their playground structures.

Burlingame Public School in Kansas, Oliver Springs Elementary School in Arkansas and Richards Elementary in Missouri all received funding to improve their playground structures. Building foundations for bright futures: Central High School in Tennessee received funding to create a College and Career Center, providing students with dedicated space to plan their futures.

Central High School in Tennessee received funding to create a College and Career Center, providing students with dedicated space to plan their futures. Literary resources: Des Moines Independent Community School District in Iowa and Indian Creek Elementary School in Indiana received funding for book vending machines.

Des Moines Independent Community School District in Iowa and Indian Creek Elementary School in Indiana received funding for book vending machines. Updated technology: Phelps County Christian Inc. and St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund Inc. in Nebraska, St. Anthony of Padua School in Ohio and Hope Academy Inc. in Minnesota received funding for new computers and related resources.

Phelps County Christian Inc. and St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund Inc. in Nebraska, St. Anthony of Padua School in Ohio and Hope Academy Inc. in Minnesota received funding for new computers and related resources. Safety equipment: Deer Creek Community Enrichment Foundation in Oklahoma and St. Joseph School in Wisconsin received funds to improve safety with emergency alert systems and door safety devices.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. More information about the company’s Cash for Classrooms grant application can be found here.