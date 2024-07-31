Evolving Marketing at the Pump

In order to increase foot traffic inside the c-store, retailers are becoming more creative with marketing at the pump.

Marketing at the forecourt has become an efficient way for c-store retailers to engage with more customers and attempt to bring them inside the store for more than just paying for gas.

However, as technology continues to advance and consumers’ demands change, retailers are beginning to bring in new forecourt marketing strategies or finding ways to refine the strategies they already have in place.

Before retailers can begin to bring in new marketing tactics for the forecourt, they must learn what their customers are demanding when they visit their store.

“Improving marketing at the forecourt involves understanding customer intent through innovative strategies like app-based ordering and personalized offers,” said Richard Crone, CEO of Crone Consulting LLC.

Once that data and information have been collected from customers, c-store operators can begin to implement effective forecourt marketing.

Autonomous Tech Enhancements

As more c-stores add frictionless or autonomous check-in and checkout to their locations, their forecourt marketing is evolving as well.

“Utilize digital signage and QR codes at the forecourt to promote the store’s mobile app, emphasizing the ease and convenience of autonomous check-in,” said Crone. “Highlight the ability to skip lines and receive personalized offers by using the app.”

Crone also mentioned that retailers using autonomous technology could develop an integrated marketing campaign that showcases customer testimonials and case studies demonstrating the time saved and enhanced shopping experience through autonomous check-in/checkout.

“This can include social media promotions, email marketing and in-app notifications,” he said.

Utilizing autonomous technology to improve forecourt marketing gives retailers the opportunity to connect better with customers on a personal level since they can see what customers buy regularly and use that to determine what advertisements should be at the pump. Once the right advertisements are installed, retailers will have a better foot traffic percentage inside the store.

“A loyal, contactable convenience store customer’s annual forecourt sales value of $1,690 can surge by 16% to 44% (an additional $267-$736) through artificial intelligence-driven check-in, personalization and data utilization,” said Crone.

Simple But Effective

C-store retailers not using autonomous technology to improve forecourt marketing can use simple but beneficial marketing strategies to bring more customers inside from the gas pump.

For instance, TXB’s, operator of more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, forecourt marketing strategies focus on a clean, friendly environment to mirror its brand standards and fresh food options.

“At our newer TXB locations, we offer electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations, outdoor seating options outfitted with misting systems and fans to fend off the Texas heat, plenty of landscaping and greenery surrounding the forecourt, ample fuel dispensers to fill up your vehicle, and a lot of parking spaces for those who want to stop and eat,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “Our fuel canopies are also equipped with bright LED lighting to ensure a welcoming and safe environment.”

At the moment, TXB is not looking to add any new marketing strategies for its forecourt but is always seeking innovative ways to improve its existing strategy.

“We are just executing well on designing larger properties, a lot of parking, very well lit, with an abundance of fueling dispensers,” said Smartt.

Rutter’s, on the other hand, is improving its forecourt marketing by focusing on different advertising methods.

“We advertise to our customers in a variety of ways, including screens at the pump, bollard signage, audio messaging and digital window film,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuel advertising and development for Rutter’s, with 85 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. “A lot of our forecourt advertising is focused on getting customers onto our lot for fueling and into the store.”

Hartman noted that the best forecourt marketing strategy is to focus the advertising on what makes a c-store location a destination for customers.

“For Rutter’s, we emphasize our award-winning foodservice, extensive beer and wine selections, gaming and customer service,” he explained.

Nonetheless, there is always the challenge of ensuring that suitable advertisements are at the pump, catching the attention of “fuel only” customers and finding ways to make the store stand out.

“The biggest challenge is educating guests that we are different from ordinary c-store locations,” said Smartt. “We know c-stores can attract a lot of criticism, so we want our forecourt to be welcoming.”

“A challenge in forecourt marketing is to avoid overstimulation. There’s a point at which you can have too much advertising, and the customer just ignores all of it,” added Hartman. “Being strategic in advertising placement and messaging is critical to promoting your brand and not confusing the customer.”

Moving Forward

Forecourt marketing will continue to evolve and improve with time, and retailers are already pondering more ways to elevate their forecourts.

“We always look for new and improved ways to reach our customers to explain our offerings,” said Hartman. “While we plan to continue our current approach to this, it’ll certainly evolve as technology and customer needs change.”

TXB is continuing to focus on improving its EV charging experience for its customers.

“We are on our fourth generation of design for our EV charging locations,” said Smartt. “We will test guests being able to order food through the fuel dispenser this year, and we continue to add other varieties of fuel product options.”

Moving forward, c-store operators must continue to get to know their customers and learn their buying habits — whether it’s through collecting data through autonomous technology or looking at trends — and build forecourt marketing strategies from there. Or they can focus simply on elevating the forecourt scenery by updating lighting, designs and product advertisements to attract more customers.

“Take a hard look at outdoor promotional and advertising signs,” said Smartt. “Our industry often feels like we need to put signs up for everything. In reality, not many are read by customers and have a tendency to lower the visual appeal of a site. Pick one or two products/food specials to sign outside.”