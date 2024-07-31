Paytronix Adds Jimmy Fortuna to Board of Directors

Fortuna brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the company's board.

Paytronix recently announced the appointment of Jimmy Fortuna to the company’s board of directors. Fortuna currently serves as the chief product officer at Enverus, a software company that specializes in technology solutions for the global energy sector.

Fortuna’s expertise in product development traces back 30 years to his time with hospitality and retail technology provider, Radiant Systems, in 1995. He spent nine years at Radiant Systems before moving to NCR Corporation in July 2011, where he rose to vice president of product development for its hospitality division.

Fortuna has a sustained track record of building exceptional teams that introduce industry-leading innovation to the market.

“We are thrilled to add Jimmy to our board as an advisor and partner to the business,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO of Paytronix. “Jimmy’s experience scaling successful software businesses, understanding of our industry and long history of innovation and impact throughout his career will bring a wealth of experience to the Paytronix board. I am excited to have him as a partner as we continue to build mission-critical technology for the industry.”

On top of his experience in the hospitality and convenience industries, Fortuna is also a builder and inventor with 10 patents, many of which apply to point-of-sale mobility for restaurants, cryptographic transaction security for convenience stores, retail cyber security and fleet vehicle telematics.

His passion for building extends to his love for scaling businesses, Paytronix noted, which has allowed him to lead brands through multiples stages of growth while building tools that differentiate them from their competitors.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Paytronix board of directors and get to work helping drive the company’s future success,” said Fortuna. “I look forward to supporting Paytronix as the company extends their market-leading innovation and continue a 20-plus year journey of helping leading hospitality brands to delight their customers.”

Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Its clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with customers.