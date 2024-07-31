Stewart’s Shops Opens New York Store

The new Stewart's Shop opened in Ulster County as part of the retailer's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of its latest store in Highland, N.Y., making a $3 million investment in Ulster County. Located in the town of Lloyd, this marks the 13th Stewart’s Shop in Ulster County.

Stewart’s noted that the area is the perfect place for hikers, bikers, boaters and anyone looking for picturesque scenery of the Hudson Valley.

The town of Lloyd is home to the Walkway Over the Hudson, which is one of the world’s longest pedestrian bridge expanding 1.28 miles. The walkway was originally the first railroad bridge to cross the Hudson River.

Inside the store, customers can choose from pizza, Refreshers, snacks, sandwiches and award-winning ice cream. The large open food case provides ample space for food to-go options and new turbo ovens allow for hot, fresh pizza in just minutes.

Outside, guests can enjoy lunch or an ice cream cone at one of the many picnic tables. The location offers regular, premium, non-ethanol gas or diesel for drivers looking to fuel up.

The Highland shop is part of Stewart’s $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes shop construction, renovations and the expansion of its plant’s commercial kitchen located in Saratoga County.

The grand opening celebration took place on July 26. In honor of the event, Stewart’s donated $1,000 to the Highland Babe Ruth League. Plus, there were all-day specials, a radio guest, local dignitaries and Flavor the Cow.