7-Eleven Introduces First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Slurpee Flavor

The retailer also rolled out three other pumpkin-flavored coffee offerings.

7-Eleven has debuted its new Pumpkin Spice Slurpee flavor at five select stores for a limited time, while also introducing three classic hot and cold pumpkin spice beverages.

The Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a twist on the signature 7-Eleven frozen beverage and the iconic autumn flavor, and was debuted at the select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores in Texas, Ohio, California and New York.

In addition to the new Slurpee flavor, the chain introduced the following offerings:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Latte

“7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. “In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don’t have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.