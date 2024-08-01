Jacksons Food Stores Enhances Rewards Program

The chain partnered with Bounteous x Accolite and PAR Retail to transform the "Let's Go" Rewards program.

Jacksons Food Stores recently announced new advancements in its digital technology through partnerships with Bounteous x Accolite and PAR Retail.

Jacksons has launched a brand-new customer experience platform, which includes next generation mobile apps and web integrations. Customers will experience a revamped rewards system, expanding the capabilities and incentives Jacksons can offer to individual shoppers.

“Jacksons’ appeal in the market comes from its commitment to being a trusted source for the fuel, food and convenience items that power the lives of our guests,” said Cory Jackson, Jacksons Food Stores President. “Engaging our guests with a rewards program and digital experience that meets them where they are is crucial to maintaining our end of the relationship. It also happens to put us on the leading edge of industry technology.”

The PAR Retail-designed customer loyalty platform overhauls Jacksons Food Stores’ “Let’s Go” Rewards program where purchases earn “stars” that customers can use to select available rewards. Guests can choose from an expansive catalogue of freebies that includes new healthy options. Every $1 purchase earns 10 stars.

Technological improvements give Jacksons the ability to offer more creative rewards options that better reflect customer preferences and broader campaigns.

The app is now available for download on iOS and Android, or visit the web store, app.jacksons.com.

The new apps and website integrate with existing digital platforms (including Instacart, P97 and LexisNexis) along with a new rewards integration from PAR Retail. The apps are hybrid native applications built using Ionic Capacitor, utilizing the JavaScript Website code base.

“Jacksons Food Stores has a dedicated following and as the leader in convenience and fuel engagement, we’re honored to be their provider of choice for loyalty technology,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Together with Bounteous x Accolite, this marks a remarkable advancement in loyalty experiences within the convenience industry. Leveraging PAR Retail’s cutting-edge technologies, our collaborative effort delivers an app that revolutionizes user interactions with loyalty programs.”

Jacksons noted that Bounteous x Accolite played a pivotal role in enhancing its customer-centric strategy.

“This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that Jacksons remains a leading beacon of excellence in the convenience store industry,” said Alexander Mahernia, executive vice president at Bounteous x Accolite. “As we continue to evolve together, we look forward to witnessing the continued success and growth of Jacksons Food Stores digital engagement, setting new standards for convenience and personalized service in the digital age.”

Jacksons Food Stores is a family-owned company that has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California, and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.