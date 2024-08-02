Love’s Expands Georgia Footprint

The retailer opened its newest travel stop in Valdosta, Ga., just before the Florida border.

Love’s Travel Stops continues its expansion with the opening of a new location in Valdosta, Ga. — the company’s 20th site in the Peach State.

The final stop on Interstate 75 before crossing the Florida border, the travel stop can be found off Exit 13 and is open 24/7.

The location offers a number amenities including a Bojangles, a Godfather’s Pizza, Love’s Fresh Kitchen — which offers options like salads and wraps prepared daily — and Love’s branded snacks. The location also offers showers and a laundry facility.

For professional drivers, the location adds 111 truck parking spaces to Love’s network along with CAT scales. With Valdosta’s history as a popular playground for avid RVers, Love’s adds five RV hookups to this new location.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to the Miracle League of Valdosta as it celebrates 20 years of making a difference in the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

Founded in 1964, Love’s is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs nearly 40,000 people in North America and Europe.

The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.