Wawa Launches Free Beverage Promotion for Teachers and Staff

The promotion will run from Aug. 5-18 in all Florida and Alabama stores.

Wawa has announced its “Cheers to Classrooms” initiative, which honors teachers and school staff with free any size hot coffee and fountain beverage from Monday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 18.

To redeem the offer, teachers and school staff simply need to inform the associate at the register that they are a member of a local school system. The offer is valid in-store only, not on the Wawa App and delivery services.

“As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee and beverages to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of August,” said Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community.”

Wawa will launch its Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina in September.

Wawa currently operates 1,060 locations across the U.S., and each store offers a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.