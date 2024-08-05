7-Eleven to Sponsor National Night Out Community Campaign

The 7-Eleven Cares Foundation recently announced that it will serve as an official sponsor of National Night Out (NNO), an annual community campaign that promotes positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The company noted that the new relationship underscores its commitment to fostering the relationships that make communities stronger, safer and further its long-standing relationship with the law enforcement community.

For nearly three decades, 7-Eleven’s community outreach program Operation Chill has helped law enforcement officers create positive connections by awarding a free Slurpee drink coupon to kids they observe performing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior — from wearing bicycle helmets to participating in community activities. Today, the program has grown to reach more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country.

“At 7-Eleven, we value and serve our customers, stores and the greater good in all that we do. It’s why we’re so deeply committed to building thriving communities,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “And we know that when you bring people together, it helps break down barriers and rediscover what makes our communities special. This alliance with NNO is a wonderful opportunity for our family of brands to further create those positive connections between local law enforcement agencies and the neighbors we both serve.”

As part of the 7-Eleven Cares Foundation’s sponsorship, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will be helping to support local NNO events in select markets across the country. Each year, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, while Texas and other warmer markets celebrate on the first Tuesday in October. Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate this year.

“We could not be happier to have 7-Eleven join us as an official sponsor of National Night Out,” said Matt Peskin, executive director of National Night Out & National Association of Town Watch. “Like 7-Eleven, we are passionate about bringing people together to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Their support is invaluable as we continue our efforts to forge positive, long-lasting relationships between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.”