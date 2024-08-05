CStore Momentum Features Community Outreach Opportunity

For this year’s event, attendees will get a chance to give back to the community at the Tarrant Area Food Bank Distribution Center.

Giving back to the community is a huge part of convenience store culture. Serving as a valuable resource for industry professionals, CStore Momentum 2024 (previously known as the Young Executives Organization Conference) will give attendees the unique opportunity to participate in a charitable initiative at the Tarrant Area Food Bank Distribution Center in Tarrant County, Texas — a market that this year’s host, Yesway, is active in.

“We strive to build community and grow the future for our members,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “Our members work to serve their communities around the country every day. When we gather, it creates the perfect opportunity to expand our fellowship to serve the local community.”

The distribution center plays a crucial role in sorting, inspecting and repacking donated food products, which are then distributed to partner organizations across a 13-county area. The impact of quality control volunteers is significant, as they contribute to ensuring that community members in need receive safe and high-quality food.

Volunteer responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Sorting cans, grocery items and packaged meats

Preparing boxes

Operating manual pallet jacks

Sweeping and mopping

Pallet wrapping using shrink wrap

Transporting cardboard to the onsite compactor

“It is a Young Executives Organization tradition to kick off the conference with a volunteer opportunity, and we are thrilled to keep this going at the new CStore Momentum program in September,” continued Dean. “The Tarrant Area Food Bank is a great organization and we’re looking forward to helping the fight against food insecurity in the Fort Worth, Texas area.”

CStore Momentum will run from Sept. 18 – 20 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The charitable activity will kick off the event on Sept. 18 for the attendees that are able to arrive early. Transportation will be provided to and from the Tarrant Area Food Bank and will depart from the host hotel at 12:30 CST. More information about the Tarrant Area Food Bank can be found here, and registration for CStore Momentum is available at this link.