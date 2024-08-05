Major Oil Opens First of 500 Planned Joltz Locations

The two new traditional c-store locations will serve as a research opportunity for the retailer, as it plans to open 500 fully autonomous sites in the near future.

Major Oil, which operates under the retail banner Joltz, has announced the grand opening of its first two sites, located in St. Elizabeth and Freeburg, Mo.

“Our expansion into the Show Me State is just the beginning of our renewed mission to energize America’s c-store space with ingenuity and innovation,” Major Oil noted in a statement. “Our journey is about transformation and sustainability, and these new locations mark our dedication to growth and making a positive impact in local communities in each step of this transformative process.”

As part of its strategic expansion, these two traditional c-stores allow Major Oil to gain in-depth insights into existing operational processes and determine the aspects that can be made efficient and frictionless while utilizing its partnerships and technology.

While the retailer continues to develop opportunities in alternative c-store technology, the acquisition of traditional convenience stores is an important step in line with its commitment to “revolutionize and revitalize the c-store energy space as it exists today,” through a mix of alternative, fully frictionless operations and the refresh of traditional operations.

Participating in the workflow, customer interactions and backend operations will allow Major Oil to better identify opportunities and challenges with bringing these traditional stores forward to the cutting edge of energy sales and convenience.

Through this experience, Major Oil hopes to leverage these insights to implement efficient, cutting-edge technology as seamlessly as possible, with a goal of ultimately operating fully frictionless c-stores.

“Stay tuned for more exciting developments as Major Oil continues to expand and make strides in the c-store space through technological innovations and our commitment to change the standard of energy and convenience,” the statement continued.

The Vision

In April of this year, CEO Major Itule told CStore Decisions about his plan for the Joltz brand — to launch 50-100 stores in Texas and another 400 throughout the Southeast Conference area. All sites would be dubbed Convenience Store Portable Above Ground Stations (CPAGs), and would be completely autonomous and frictionless.

“So (the structure is) going to show up to a property on three flatbeds. We’re going to take it off with cranes and, just like Legos, build it in three days. We’re going to fill it up with inventory and fuel. We’re going to add EV (electric vehicle) chargers on the outside perimeters and turn it into a hybrid energy station and be open several days later,” said Itule in April.

Each CPAG has two 12,000-gallon above-ground storage tanks on either side of the building. In between them lies the 900-square-foot store complete with a frictionless shopping experience.

As customers enter the store, they tap their card at the door, which will authorize the transaction. From there, the customer enters the store, grabs their items and walks out.

“No employees, no point-of-sale system to deal with. Your credit card gets charged, you go back, you finish fueling up and you’re out the door. The fastest gas station experience in the country,” continued Itule.

The modern c-stores only need 2,500 square feet of space to be installed, so the opportunities for Major Oil are extensive.

“I can go into the metropolitan areas, and I can go grab three quarters of an acre next to a McDonald’s or another name-brand location that has a lot of volume, and I could put my station up pretty quick right next to them and draw off that traffic and be successful really quick … ,” said Itule. “There’s just better ways of doing things today. And I think I found it, and I found some investors who believe that I’m on the right track, and we’re pretty confident we can go out and put 500 of these out there pretty quickly and kind of change the land as far as what gas stations and that infrastructure looks like and what they provide.”