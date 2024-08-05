Weckstein Elevates Foodservice at SunStop

Running a c-store foodservice program and developing a rotation of tasty food offerings that drive customer traffic requires a lot of hard work, dedication and creativity. It takes a special someone to spearhead new food items while overseeing staff to ensure every task is performed safely and properly.

CStore Decisions caught up with Michelle Weckstein, director of food service and beverage brands at Southwest Georgia Oil’s SunStop, which operates 81 locations throughout Georgia, Florida and Alabama, to learn more about how she is continuing to take SunStop’s foodservice program to the next level.

CStore Decisions (CSD): How long have you been the director of food service and beverage brands at SunStop convenience stores, and what attracted you to this position?

Michelle Weckstein (MW): I started my career as the director of food and beverage brands for Southwest Georgia Oil in 2017. I came to the company for the challenge to do something new and the opportunity to build a brand. The first challenge started with the conceptual design of a proprietary food program.

The company was positioned to open five new locations in 2018 in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and they needed someone to create the menu and standard operating procedures for Eat’s Southern Cookin’. In addition to southern cuisine there was also a need for a made-to-order sandwich menu and a pizza program.

CSD: Tell me about your background in foodservice. How does it serve you in a c-store setting?

MW: My first career was in human resources in the restaurant industry. I specialized in restaurant recruiting, training and development before advancing to a director level. Somewhere along the line I fell in love with back-of-house foodservice operations. Although it was not part of my job description, I learned how to cook and expedite food in high-volume casual dining concepts. It was that hands-on experience that allowed me to create training programs, kitchen systems and best practices that were used to improve the financial performance of restaurant locations. I use these skills in the c-store industry every single day.

CSD: What’s your favorite thing about overseeing foodservice for a convenience store platform?

MW: C-stores hold the future for foodservice. The industry continues to evolve and grow, and I love that dynamic about our industry. There are so many quality companies that have pushed their food brand forward so that now c-stores are considered a destination for a good, quick meal or snack. My favorite thing about overseeing foodservice for a convenience store platform is teaching retail managers basic restaurant operations. It is very rewarding to see the light bulb come on when you show them how following recipe adherence, periodic automatic replacement levels, portion control and continuous suggestive selling improves the foodservice category.

CSD: Tell me about the food offerings at SunStop. What are some noteworthy meal options?

MW: We are best known for our fried chicken, tenders, livers and gizzards. But our customers rave over our homemade meatloaf, baked fish, American goulash and chicken n dumplings.

We have recently expanded our menu to include flatbreads and toasted hoagies in our new-format SunStop stores. We offer pepperoni flatbreads for guests looking for something traditional, but we also have a variety of more trendy options like Baja Chicken, Pesto Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch.

CSD: Are you adding anything new to SunStop’s foodservice offerings?

MW: We introduce 12 new limited-time offers six times a year. In July, we introduced a new Hawaiian roll to our breakfast sandwich lineup. For lunch, we introduced the Southern Bird Dog, which features our jumbo, hand-breaded chicken tender drizzled with our famous Sunny Sauce.

CSD: In your opinion, what are some of the must-have kinds of equipment for a c-store foodservice program and why?

MW: We love our combi ovens. This oven is easy to program and even easier for our kitchen staff to use. We have been able to program cook time, temperature and humidity levels for our menu items, which ensures consistently good entrées every time. But the very best part about these ovens is that they clean themselves like a dishwasher. As a result, we have less equipment downtime and calls into our maintenance department due to buildup inside the oven.

CSD: What are some of the things you look for in convenience store foodservice equipment?

MW: We put a lot of effort into looking for equipment that is reliable, easy to use, easy to clean and easy to maintain. We look for equipment that allows versatility and is easily supported by a network of service professionals. We need a manufacturer who is a partner and one that stands behind their product. SunStop is invested in building a brand, and it is imperative that the equipment we have in our stores is in working order so that we can fulfill our brand promise to our guests.

CSD: What do you wish you had known when you were first getting started in c-store foodservice?

MW: The resources are endless. There are an incredible number of resources for foodservice professionals in the convenience store space. In the beginning, I received a lot of guidance from food brokers and food manufacturers about trends in the industry and menu development. I had absolutely no idea that foodservice equipment manufacturer reps existed to support the end user. One of my biggest pain points seven years ago was learning how to use some of the equipment and understanding all the capabilities of the equipment we had purchased. These relationships have been crucially beneficial to myself as well as the rest of my food and beverage team.