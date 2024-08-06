Chevron to Move Company Headquarters from California to Texas

Along with the relocation of its headquarters, the company also announced several senior leadership changes.

Chevron has announced that it will relocate its company headquarters from San Ramon, Calif., to Houston, Texas.

To kick off the relocation, Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will move to Houston before the end of the year to co-locate with other senior leaders, the company noted in a statement.

Chevron has ensured that the immediate relocation will have minimal impact on other employees currently based in San Ramon.

The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years, while positions in support of the company’s California operations will remain in San Ramon.

Chevron currently has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and approximately 2,000 employees in San Ramon. The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities and two refineries and supplies more than 1,800 retail stations in California.

Transforming Operations

Concurrent with its move to Texas, the company also announced several leadership changes.

Nigel Hearne, executive vice president of oil, products & gas, will retire from Chevron after 35 years of service to the company. Since 2022, Hearne has led the consolidation of Chevron’s Upstream, Midstream and Downstream businesses.

“Nigel’s contributions across the business and around the world have made Chevron a stronger company,” said CEO Mike Wirth. “He’s been an inspiring leader and mentor to many, and his accomplishments position our company for even more success in the future.”

Mark Nelson, Chevron’s Vice Chairman, will assume the role for Hearne, effective Oct. 1.

Additionally, Rhonda Morris, vice president and chief human resources officer, will retire after 31 years of service to the company. Since 2016, Morris has been responsible for shaping and driving Chevron’s people and culture strategy, including leadership succession, learning and talent, diversity and inclusion, workforce planning and total rewards.

“Rhonda has been a tireless advocate for our people, helping ensure our employees work in an inclusive environment where they can learn, develop and have rewarding careers,” continued Wirth.

Michelle Green, vice president, human resources, oil, products & gas, will succeed Morris as vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 1.

Lastly, Colin Parfitt, vice president, Midstream, will retire after 29 years with Chevron. After joining in 2019, Parfitt has been responsible for the company’s shipping, pipeline, power and energy management and supply and trading operating units.

“Colin has made an important impact on Chevron’s commercial capabilities,” added Wirth. “Under his leadership, our Midstream organization has created value by connecting and better integrating value chains around the world.”

The company appointed Andy Walz, currently president, America’s Products, to president, Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals, effective Oct. 1. In the role, Walz will be responsible for directing the company’s worldwide manufacturing, marketing, lubricants, chemicals and additives businesses along with Chevron’s shipping, pipeline, power and trading units.