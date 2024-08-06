Mastering Mobile Ordering

C-stores are applying online ordering, delivery and drive-through programs to their foodservice operations, using these means to entice new customers and increase efficiency.

With each passing year, consumers become more accustomed to increased convenience. Restaurants of all types are launching online ordering platforms, delivery programs and more to accommodate the demand for frictionless shopping, and convenience stores are no exception.

At Clifford Fuel’s Cliff’s Local Markets, customers have been able to go to the chain’s website to order food and general merchandise online for over a year.

It partners with Vroom Delivery, which hosts the online ordering platform, allowing customers to order for delivery or pickup. Cliff’s operates 21 locations, 19 of which have delivery and pickup capabilities.

“There are only a couple locations currently not offering our delivery/pickup option due to limitations on third-party delivery network strength,” said Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training for Cliff’s.

Cliff’s customizable foodservice selection features some of the most popular items ordered through its online ordering platform, such as pizza, wraps, subs and melts. With these menu items customers often also order add-ons, including chips, candy, soda or beer.

“Already coming from a food environment, our teams were used to fulfilling made-to-order pickup requests over the phone,” Carpenter said. “Preparing and executing digital pickup/delivery orders from a printed receipt in many cases was found to be more simplistic, as there was less to be potentially lost in communication or in the order process.”

Sheetz, too, with 720 c-stores in six states, offers online ordering for pickup and delivery and recently made upgrades to its delivery program.

Customers who order through the Sheetz app or website have a variety of options: appz, sidez, sandwiches, burgers, saladz, breakfast, pizza, Mexican, specialty drinks and more.

Through a partnership with DoorDash, customers can also purchase grocery items, snacks, candy, household items, and personal care and beauty products for delivery. Where permitted, tobacco is available for delivery.

In 2022, Sheetz launched alcohol delivery in Ohio and North Carolina. Virginia joined these states in 2023, and, most recently, Sheetz announced in July that alcohol delivery is available for Pennsylvania.

“We continually evaluate state and local regulations to determine what we can offer,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz.

To verify the ages of customers who order alcohol from Sheetz online, customers enter their information in the Sheetz app and answer personal identity questions. A third-party database will verify their identity, and DoorDash will verify they are of legal drinking age.

“On these deliveries, Dashers are required to scan the front of a customer’s ID with the DoorDash app to verify their identity prior to handing off and completing the delivery, ensuring alcohol is delivered to customers of legal age,” Ruffner continued. “By law, Dashers can’t deliver an order containing alcohol if the customer is underage in that jurisdiction, the customer ID is expired or the ID photo doesn’t match the customer collecting the order, or the customer appears to be intoxicated.”

Looking Ahead

With 56% of customers seeing c-stores as options for food over quick-service restaurants (QSRs), an 11% increase over 2023, according to Intouch Insight’s “2024 C-store Trends” report, more c-store chains than not are at least considering flexible ordering methods.

Online ordering and delivery aren’t the only advancements in foodservice with which consumers are becoming accustomed, however. Drive-through, too, is no longer only a QSR staple; some c-store chains are looking into or already running successful drive-through operations.

Sheetz, although offering 21-plus-aged items for delivery, does not allow these items to be ordered online for in-store or curbside pickup. However, it’s currently testing offering these items for drive-through pickup, Ruffner noted.

GetGo Café + Market, with 266 stores in five states, opened its first new-to-industry store with a drive-through in 2023 in Ohio. February of this year saw the chain’s first drive-through location in Pennsylvania.

Wawa, another large c-store chain, with 1,050 stores in eight states, has also begun expanding with drive-through.

That said, it’s not just chains with hundreds of stores experimenting with drive-through. Up-and-coming c-store chains have also implemented the service. Curby’s Express Market, for instance, with a location in Lubbock, Texas, and two more coming soon, included a drive-through with the opening of its first store. The drive-through lane splits into two depending on the customer’s order (smaller vs. larger orders) and is used for foodservice, beverage and convenience items.

As technology expands, so will online ordering, delivery and drive-through services.

“I feel this segment will continue to grow with c-store operators and become more personalized and frictionless,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter recommended others looking to create this type of platform ensure they’re operationally sound and that their teams can execute well.

“Ordering delivery is usually a decisive position — it’s just a matter of where it’s coming from … and you must have a presence to be considered,” Carpenter said. “These opportunities (can draw) customers that convenience operators historically were not able to capture. We know, as a result of feedback from our digital offering, that we have welcomed new customers that love our food. With this said, we feel we’ve also solidified our presence as not just a gas operation, but, in many cases, as the preferred local eatery.”