Onvo Named Official Travel Plaza Partner of Penn State Football

Scranton, Pa.-based Onvo recently announced that it has become the official travel plaza sponsor of Penn State Football through a partnership with Superfly Sports.

The collaboration between the organizations — which is effective starting with the 2024-25 football season — will include in-game advertising at all home football games, block party activations, digital marketing initiatives and game day promos for Penn State football game attendees.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the official travel plaza sponsor of Penn State Football and Penn State Athletics as a whole,” said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing for Onvo. “Penn State has one of the most passionate, loyal fanbases in all of sports, and we’re excited to be a part of that community. As a company based in Pennsylvania with locations throughout the state, it feels like a very natural fit. There are few organizations that resonate with our guests like Penn State Football does. We look forward to helping fuel Penn State fans on game day and every other day.”

Onvo is a fuel, retail and hospitality company that was founded in 1988. Today, the company operates 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants and six hotels. Employing over 1,000 people, Onvo has locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business which connects more than 2,000 brand partners and over 100 sports properties and entities to approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 employees located across 43 U.S. states.