Red Gold’s David Halt Announces Retirement

Most recently serving as the company's vice president of foodservice, Halt's career spanned more than four decades in the foodservice space.

Red Gold — the world’s largest privately held tomato company — recently announced that David Halt has retired from his position as vice president of foodservice.

“It was an honor to help build a strategically focused foodservice division at Red Gold,” said Halt. “We benefited from the insightful ownership of the Reichart family, great Red Gold employees and dedication to our core principles and mission.”

Halt began his career in 1981 at Durkee Foodservice, and later at Heinz Foodservice. Prior to joining Red Gold, he worked at Nabisco Foodservice, where he managed the newly created vending and alternative channels division.

In 1997, Halt joined the Red Gold team with the mission to grow the company’s foodservice division.

“David’s energetic, team-oriented approach to growing our presence into the foodservice business made a profound and positive impact on our company’s growth,” said Brian Reichart, president and CEO of Red Gold. “I join all Red Gold employees in thanking him for his 26 years of leadership.”

“I want to thank all Red Gold employees, past and present, for sharing in an incredible journey of building a significant foodservice presence with corporate and independent distributors, regional restaurant chains, contract management companies and K-12 school districts around the country,” said Halt. “I’ve now passed along my insight from a 43-year foodservice career to a new leadership team at Red Gold and look forward to seeing the company continue to flourish.”

Halt and his wife of 47 years, Cindy, along with his family, plan to travel for several months, after which Halt will focus on helping others build their business careers. He has established a scholar program at his alma mater, Youngstown State University, to grow the next crop of business leaders.