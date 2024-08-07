7-Eleven Launches New Proprietary Energy Drink

7-Eleven recently announced the introduction of two new 7-Select beverage options — 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate. The new offerings are available for purchase now at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the U.S.

The new energy beverage comes in four flavors, including Cosmic Cherry, Rockin’ Rainbow, Galactic Circus and Paradise Pulse. Each can is packed with high antioxidant Vitamin C and essential B6 and B12 vitamins to elevate energy, boost mental sharpness and enhance mood.

7-Select Fusion Energy contains zero sugar, is gluten-free and free from artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup, providing customers with a better, healthier energy drink option.

The new 7-Select Rehydrate is a 20-ounce hydration beverage that also offers immune support. Crafted with a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins, the hydration beverage is available in Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape flavors. Now until Aug. 27, customers can buy one bottle of 7-Select Rehydrate and get another free.

“With the launch of our new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and the new 7-Select Rehydrate hydration beverage, we’re providing our customers with innovative, high-quality private brand items crafted to energize and refresh,” said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. “Whether needing a quick boost to help power through the day or a break for hydration, our new beverages are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers who stay on the go.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.