Casey’s Announces Innovation Summit for Food and Beverage Brands

Now through Aug. 19, food and beverage companies across Casey's 17-state footprint can apply for a chance to have their products included in its network.

Casey’s has announced the launch of the first-ever Casey’s Innovation Summit, a competitive event which aims to find brands with new, innovative products to distribute across the retailer’s 2,600-plus stores in 17 states.

The company is inviting food and beverage brands to apply for an opportunity to become part of the company’s merchandising mix with potential to be distributed in stores.

As the nation’s third-largest convenience store and fifth-largest pizza chain, Casey’s continues to innovate and expand its food and beverage offerings.

“We are excited to host the first-ever Casey’s Innovation Summit, giving a range of brands the opportunity to showcase why their food and beverage products should be available in our stores and reach the guests we serve every day,” said Chris Stewart, vice president of merchandising at Casey’s. “Our team at Casey’s is always looking for opportunities to ensure our guests can try and enjoy a variety of new, differentiated and exclusive products while providing them an unexpected convenience experience.”

Now through Aug. 19, food and beverage companies can apply online to be considered for a unique opportunity to showcase their products, engage with the convenience retailer’s merchants and gain exposure to Casey’s guest base. Applications are being managed through RangeMe and those selected must be able to attend an initial, virtual meeting with the possibility of being invited to the in-person, Innovation Summit in Ankeny, Iowa, on Oct. 30.

“At ECRM/RangeMe, we are thrilled to partner with Casey’s, a leading retailer in the convenience industry, for their Innovation Summit,” said Wayne Bennet, senior vice president, retail at ECRM/RangeMe. “This collaboration highlights the importance of product innovation and connecting suppliers with Casey’s merchant team to foster sales growth and deliver more relevant and engaging products to their guests.”

For more information or to apply, click here.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.