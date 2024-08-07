FriendShip Opens New Ohio Location

The company will host a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 12, accompanied by four days of deals and discounts.

Beck Suppliers-operated FriendShip Stores has opened its latest Friendship Kitchen in Monclova, Ohio. The new store offers the proprietary FriendShip Kitchen food and beverage program and is the 30th FriendShip store the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo to Cleveland, and down to central Ohio.

The official celebration will commence on Aug. 12 with a four-day promotion featuring deals, giveaways and special events. Events will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening and will be attended by Chelsea Carvalho, a fourth generation owner, along with local dignitaries and FriendShip employees.

“Guests will be able to get free coffee and fountain drinks every day and are eligible to register to win one of several daily prizes for free chicken dinners, free family size pizzas or free fuel,” said Kirk Matthew, vice president of retail. “Guests will also find exclusive grand opening deals in our new FriendShip mobile app.”

On top of its proprietary foodservice program, the new store will also feature two high-speed commercial fueling lanes with DEF and 12 auto fueling points. Customers can use the chain’s award-winning loyalty program to score score member-only benefits, including discounts on fuel.

“We really do have something for everyone — from breakfast to dinner. All of our FriendShip Kitchen foods are freshly prepared daily in our store. In the morning, we offer breakfast sandwiches and personal breakfast pizzas, paired with fresh bean-to-cup coffee brewed with premium coffee beans roasted right here in Ohio. Our lunch and dinner menu choices range from salads to sandwiches, to savory crust pizza and of course, the tastiest chicken in Ohio — our FriendShip Famous double hand-breaded chicken,” said Mary Priddy, Senior District Manager. “Guests are really enjoying the tasty meals and snacks made by our FriendShip Kitchen staff, which are always fresh, delicious and ready to go.”

Beck Suppliers, Inc. is a family-owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores.