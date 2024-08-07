Sheetz to Open Four New Stores this Month, Including First in Michigan

All four sites will feature diesel lanes, and are located in Virginia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Sheetz has announced four new store openings this August, spread across three different states. Each new store will offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid for commercial trucks, as well as a truck scale and free overnight parking spaces.

The new locations include:

Middletown, Va. — Located at 121 Confidence Lane, the new store will feature nine truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 302 from Interstate 81.

Asheville, N.C. — At 5440 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, this new location will feature four truck driver lanes and can be found on exit 44 from Interstate 26.

Warsaw, N.C. — Located just off of Interstate 40 on exit 364, this new site boasts five truck driver lanes and can be found at 2543 W NC 24 Highway.

Romulus, Mich. — Sheetz’s first store in Michigan, this location at 33380 Wick Road will have four truck driver lanes and can be accessed by truck drivers on exit 197 from Interstate 94.

Each new store opening will offer customers grand opening festivities including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day as well as multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year.

Sheetz is encouraging customers who attend the grand openings to donate a non-perishable food item. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag.

Sheetz currently operates 740-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company employs more than 26,000 people throughout the country.