Core-Mark Introduces New Hot Sandwich Line

The new line includes a variety of sandwich offerings, including breakfast and lunch varieties.

Core-Mark has announced the launch of its Hot Take Crave Away sandwiches — a brand-new line which helps retailers compete for their share of the breakfast and lunch business.

Hot Take sandwiches are a quick solution for consumers on-the-go. Crafted with quality ingredients and bursting with flavor, the line includes traditional favorites, as well as unique flavor combinations that are conveniently packaged.

“The Hot Take Crave Away sandwiches are a top-of-the-line offering,” said Andy Batt, director of fresh foods and dairy, Core-Mark. “By focusing on quality products and leveraging the combined scale of PFG and OLM Food Solutions, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled value and help drive significant growth for our customers.”

The Hot Take lineup includes a menu of English muffins, croissants, bagels, biscuits, ciabatta bread and more. Unique, stand-out options include a pretzel croissant sandwich with ham and cheese and a pretzel bun cheeseburger.

All sandwiches are conveniently packaged and ready to eat straight from the warmer, offering customers a great option for a quick, satisfying bite. During non-peak hours, sandwiches can be displayed in a refrigerated merchandiser to provide customers the option to heat them on the spot or take them to go.

The Hot Take offering is complemented by a variety of marketing and point-of-sale signage options, including posters, floor and wall graphics and outdoor signs to help drive in-store sales.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers.