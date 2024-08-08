Yesway Raises $200,000 for New Mexico Wildfire Relief

The company initially committed $100,000 for the campaign, and raised the remaining funds from supplier partner and customer donations.

Yesway announced that it has achieved its goal of raising $200,000 for its latest fundraising campaign, which supports New Mexico communities effected by wildfires.

With an initial commitment to donate $100,000, Yesway launched this campaign to extend support and aid to the New Mexico communities in and around Ruidoso — which are among the communities the company serves in the state — that were deeply impacted as the result of catastrophic wildfires.

“We feel deeply for the people of southern New Mexico,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “This donation is meant to help ease some of the immediate struggles and give a boost towards recovery and rebuilding. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico for ensuring these funds are distributed where they will have the greatest impact.”

He continued, “Yesway and Allsup’s supplier partners including Spoetzl Brewery (Shiner Beers – $15,000), L&F Distribution ($10,000), Anheuser Busch ($10,000), Delek US Holdings ($10,000), Pepsi ($5,154), Molson Coors ($2,500), Altria ($1,000) and others, have been exceedingly generous in joining us in making these donations. Our truly thoughtful Yesway and Allsup’s customers and employees, who collectively donated over $40,000 at our stores in the nine states in which we operate, and via Smiles donations in our Yesway and Allsup’s Rewards loyalty app, have been as well.”

“On behalf of all of us at Yesway, thank you to everyone who contributed,” Trkla concluded. “Your generosity and compassion will make a tangible difference in the communities of those impacted by these recent events.”

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. The chain is known for its foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections and private-label products, including the famous deep-fried burrito.