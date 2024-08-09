Love’s Donates $408,000 to UWCO

Love’s donated $6,000 to each of United Way of Central Oklahoma’s (UWCO’s) 68 partner agencies in honor of its 60th anniversary and the 25-year partnership between the two organizations.

The $408,000 total donation is expected to help address issues ranging from homelessness to food insecurities and crisis intervention. Love’s Chief Culture Officer Jenny Love Meyer and President Shane Wharton surprised the partner agencies with the news at the company’s corporate offices in August.

“Love’s is very proud of our legacy with United Way of Central Oklahoma, and we continue to be inspired when we see the result of their efforts — real, measurable differences in the lives of Oklahomans,” Love Meyer said. “Supporting the United Way is a multigenerational effort that started with my parents and has continued to grow within our family and our more than 3,000 corporate employees. We are excited to pay tribute to our partnership through this donation during our 60th anniversary and look forward to our annual fall fundraising campaign in November.”

In honor of UWCO’s centennial milestone and celebration in 2023, Love’s participated in a variety of ways. During the annual fall campaign, nearly half of corporate employees generously reached into their pockets, participating in an auction, raffle or chili cook off to raise $1.3 million (including company match). Wharton served as the UWCO 2023-2024 board chair and was part of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt proclaiming 2023 as the Year of United Way. The company also wrapped one of its Gemini fuel tanker trucks with 100th anniversary branding to show the pride of their relationship as it travels through the region.

While the financial component of the partnership is significant, UWCO is ingrained in Love’s culture because of a focus on multigenerational giving. And not only Love family members, but leaders of the company.

Following in the footsteps of Tom and Judy Love to help leave a very lasting impact is near and dear to much of the family, but especially second-generation Love Meyer and third-generation Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy Francie Koop. Alongside her mom, Love Meyer helped start the Women’s Leadership Society with a few other female philanthropic leaders in the community. She continued to stay engaged through steering committees and cabinets and is the next campaign co-chair. Koop is part of the Emerging Leaders Steering Committee and co-chaired Love’s 2023 campaign along with Tim Doty, Love’s vice president of corporate development and growth initiatives.

“Each year, I’m inspired by Love’s and its team members’ meaningful support for United Way, an organization that touches countless lives and strengthens communities,” Koop said. “This year is particularly exciting as United Way marks a Century of Compassion and Love’s celebrates its 60th anniversary, showcasing shared community impact across generations.”

While not family members, Wharton and Doty are two examples (among countless more within Love’s) of leaders who have continued to grow their community involvement within UWCO. Wharton started as a community investment volunteer for many years, then a volunteer, a committee co-chair, sat on the Community Investment Committee and then became a board member. His wife Lori is also active with the organization as she co-chaired a campaign with him and is the co-chair of the Women’s Leadership Society. Doty has gone through a similar growth journey. He was a donor, became an emerging leader and sat on the Emerging Leaders Steering Committee, became the chair of Emerging Leaders, has been on the campaign cabinet for several years, and now sits on UWCO’s strategic growth committee. He is looking at UWCO’s next 100 years and how they are going to evolve as an organization.

Love’s annual fall giving campaign for UWCO will be held Nov. 11-22.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.