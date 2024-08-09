Murphy USA Launches Kratom & Kava Seltzers to Lineup

Murphy's new seltzer line will come in four flavors: Raspberry Lime, Tangerine, Tropical and Dragonfruit.

Murphy USA has added kava and kratom seltzers to 60 of its stores in Florida. The Mitra9 seltzers will come in four flavors at Murphy stores: Raspberry Lime, Tangerine, Tropical and Dragonfruit.

Kratom is a Southeast Asian tree whose leaves are used in products to create stimulant effects in low doses or sedative effects in high doses, according to the Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Kava comes from the root or stump of the kava shrub and can cause relaxed or sleepy effects, noted the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

Kratom and kava have been growing in popularity in recent years, and products with these ingredients are new options for c-stores to consider as they rearrange their shelves. Of course, the question of legality is a concern for retailers. In Florida, kratom has been restricted to those under 21 years of age.

Mitra9 Brands is aggressively expanding its distribution network by securing distributor contracts and retail chain contracts in several states.

“Mitra9 Brands is thrilled to bring our innovative kava and kratom seltzers to Murphy USA locations across Florida, marking a significant milestone in our rapid expansion journey,” said Dallas Vasquez, CEO & co-founder of Mitra9. “This partnership highlights our dedication to offering consumers wholesome beverage choices and showcases our brand’s ongoing expansion and market presence.”

The introduction of Mitra9’s seltzers at Murphy USA locations aligns with both companies’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. As summer heats up, Florida residents and travelers can now enjoy the refreshing and relaxing benefits of Mitra9’s beverages while fueling up at Murphy USA.

Murphy USA is one of the largest independent retailers of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise with more than 1,700 stores in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. Murphy USA also includes a network of seven owned terminals which support an advantaged fuel supply allowing the company to source fuel at or below the industry benchmark prices.