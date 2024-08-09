Royal Farms to Open New Virginia Location

Royal Farms announced the opening of a new location in Carrollton, Va., to be open to the public on Sept. 3.

Royal Farms of Carrollton will be located at 14290 Lori Ann Way, just six minutes away from Nike Park, Isle of Wight Parks and Recreation. This location will feature a gas station with twelve fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food and fuel needs. Included in the food offerings are freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as an array of breakfast options.

“Opening in Carrollton, Va., is an exciting milestone for us,” said Elaina Leatherbury, district leader of Royal Farms. “We are dedicated to bringing our World-Famously fresh food and unparalleled convenience to the wonderful people of Carrollton. We can’t wait to become a part of this vibrant community and serve our new neighbors.”

To celebrate its arrival in Carrollton, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

The chain is encouraging Carrollton customers to join it for its annual charity event, Chickenpalooza, for an opportunity to give back to the community and a chance to win chicken for a year. Royal Farms is donating 10 cents for every three-piece meal sold during Chickenpalooza. Customers can vote for the charity they would like to receive the biggest portion of the donation by Aug. 31.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.