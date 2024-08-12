7-Eleven to Grow Diesel Network to 500 Locations

7-Eleven has announced a significant expansion of its 7Fleet Diesel Network, which is a collection of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores that serve professional truck drivers across 26 U.S. states.

The 7Fleet network was established in 2022 with 240 Speedway commercial diesel locations. Since then, 7-Eleven has added more than 135 locations and grown the network to over 375 sites across its family of brands. This growth will continue in 2025 as the 7Fleet customer experience expands to additional 7-Eleven banner sites, bringing the total network size to more than 500 locations nationwide.

With the acceptance of all major truck payments and competitive pricing, the 7Fleet Diesel Network provides professional truck drivers with a tailored customer experience including loyalty programs, food offerings, essential truck merchandise and truck parking. Highlights include:

Dedicated diesel canopies with high-flow diesel lanes and DEF

4,500 truck parking spaces and growing

Popular restaurants like Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits

A consistent payment experience that includes multiple fleet payment options

Dedicated sales team

“We are thrilled to continue our growth as one of the largest diesel networks in the country. We have not only expanded our presence with physical locations, but we strive to offer full business solutions for our customers by growing with industry partners and adding new forms of payment,” said Marissa Schneider, director, commercial fleet for 7-Eleven. “From competitive diesel fuel pricing and spacious parking lots to a variety of payment options and the quality customer service our stores are known for, 7Fleet allows us to bring even more convenience and dependability to professional drivers across the country.”

To identify a 7Fleet location or to reach out to the sales team, click here.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.