CStore Momentum to Feature Information Exchanges, Advice from Yesway Executives

The first full day of CStore Momentum will give attendees the chance to learn about one of the fastest-growing c-store chains in the country.

CStore Momentum is set to be an incredibly useful tool for c-store professionals looking to learn more about the industry, make long-lasting connections with peers and enjoy exclusive looks into the operations of Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway.

On Sept. 19 — the first full day of the conference — Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the chain’s retail operations in a session entitled, “Retail Case Study: Yesway Overview and Outlook.”

Following Gaskins’ talk, folks will have the opportunity to attend tours of four unique Allsup’s locations — Yesway’s retail banner. The schedule looks like this:

9:30 a.m. — Depart from the Texas Motor Speedway

10:15 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. — Visit a brand new Allsups location (Aubrey, Texas)

10:45 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. — Visit a legacy Allsups location (Pilot Point, Texas)

11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. — Visit a new Allsups Express location (Denton, Texas)

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. — Visit the Allsups concession locations at the Texas Motor Speedway (TMS)

Exact timing and locations are subject to change, and bus transportation will be provided. Lunch will be supplied by Allsup’s at its TMS concession locations.

“The Yesway/Allsups team has been working closely with us to arrange a robust start to the conference,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “It’s not very often you get a chance to learn about a company’s operations and then go directly out into the field to see it in action. Yesway has arranged exactly that for our attendees with the store tour we’ll go on.”

After that, attendees can make their way to the first Burning Issues session, covering Yesway’s private-label program, which was launched in 2018 and was recently honored as one of the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s 2023 Salute to Excellence award winners for store brand innovation.

Panelists will include Darren Samaha, vice president of marketing, Yesway, and Alan Adato, senior merchandising and procurement manager.

Yesway will share lessons learned, benefits gained and key considerations when launching a private-label line, such as whether to use your c-store brand name on the packaging or introduce a special private-label brand.

“We also chose to highlight Yesway/Allsup’s private label program in the session with Darrin Samaha and Alan Adato as it really stands out in the industry,” continued Dean. “And all this just sets the stage for two great days of learning alongside the Yesway team.”

Then, following a brief networking break, the first Burning Issues Exchange will take place, during which attendees can participate in two 45-minute round table discussions. Each round table will have an assigned “burning issue” to discuss with peers attending the event.

The same four discussion topics will be offered in both round one and round two, allowing participants to participate in two topics of their choosing.

Click here to review the 2024 Exchange Topics.

The day will close out with a networking reception at the Texas Motor Speedway.

CStore Momentum will run from Sept. 18 – 20 in Fort Worth, Texas. Click here to register for the event.