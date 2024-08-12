Fourth Generation Leads Crosby’s Transformation

Crosby’s is modernizing with updated branding, remodels and a focus on foodservice to drive growth.

With the fourth generation of the Reid family at the helm, Crosby’s is in growth mode as it reimages stores with a new logo and color scheme and redesigns sites to bring its Crosby’s Pizza and Subs foodservice program front and center.

Today, Crosby’s operates 88 stores in New York and Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Lockport, N.Y., its parent company, The Reid Group, is celebrating 102 years in business.

Steve Reid, president of Reid Stores dba Crosby’s; his sister Meredith Harris, president of Reid Cos.; and her husband Alexander Harris, president of Reid Petroleum, represent the fourth generation of the company and now hold the reins as they lead the business into the next decade and beyond.

There aren’t many c-store chains that thrive through four generations of leadership and more than a century in business, but The Reid Group has consistently adapted as the landscape has shifted, growing from its early focus on auto repair to wholesale gas distribution and heating oil sales to convenience stores. Now, the chain is once again adapting to a shifting market, embracing a food-focused future, with an eye on store design and technological advancement, including a mobile app and loyalty program, order ahead, and delivery.

Four Generations

Crosby’s can trace its roots back to 1922.

“My great grandfather, James Ward Reid Sr., started the company,” noted Steve Reid. “He was a trained machinist, as was his father, who came over here from Scotland in the 1860s after the Civil War.”

Reid Sr. worked for Sterling’s marine engine plant in Buffalo, N.Y., making engines for naval vessels and other ships.

“He was well established in his trade, but he saw an opportunity with the advent of automobiles,” Reid said.

Reid Sr. put his machinist and mechanic skillset to work and opened a small service station in Lockport, N.Y., focused on vehicle repair. In the 1920s, he invested in gas pumps after receiving a visit from a Standard Oil salesman and began selling Esso-branded gas, beginning what became a 95-year relationship with Exxon Mobil. From there, Reid Sr. continued opening additional service stations around the Lockport area featuring auto repair, tire sales and gasoline.

“After the end of the Second World War, my grandfather, J. Ward Reid, Jr. came back from Europe, went to college, and started a hotdog stand and a custard stand (before joining the family business),” Reid said.

Under Reid Jr.’s leadership, in the 1960s, the company formed Reid Petroleum Corp. to operate the service station business, which had grown to 16 stations. In 1972, Reid opened its first self-service convenience store and fueling outlet. The company began transitioning away from the traditional service-station model and toward a retail-fuel model, which involved buying convenience store properties, leasing them to third parties and supplying fuel.

Reid Petroleum was also involved in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) business and heating oil business for a time during the 1950s to the 1980s.

Reid Jr.’s son, Paul Reid — Steve Reid’s father — who serves as executive chairman today, joined the business in the 1970s and was responsible for streamlining and modernizing the company’s operations in the 80s and early 90s, positioning it as a major player in retail and wholesale fuel transportation in western and central New York from the mid-1990s onward.

“In the late 90s we made a strategic decision as an organization, that if we were going to continue to be competitive within a retail fuel landscape, we needed to control our own convenience stores,” explained Reid. “We wanted to make sure that we were in a position to control our destiny, and the best way to do that was to get into the convenience store business directly.”

In early 2002, the company set its plans in motion by purchasing K&K Food Mart stores.

“We knew when we got into the c-store business that it wasn’t going to be just another c-store with cold drinks and roller dogs,” Reid said. “We wanted to make sure there was a foodservice component and that it was a food-forward-focused c-store chain. … K&K was a very food-focused chain at that time.”

Kevin Noon, president of K&K Mart from 2002 to 2005, who Reid called the father of Crosby’s pizza program, helped develop the core of Crosby’s foodservice program today.

In 2004, Reid Petroleum acquired Crosby Dairy Mart stores, and Reid Stores was established as the retail arm of the company. The company felt that Crosby’s was a valuable brand that was well positioned in parts of southern New York and northwest Pennsylvania, where Reid Stores was looking to expand. In 2006, the company unified its fleet of stores under the Crosby’s banner. Crosby’s acquired Erie Petroleum in 2010 and MWS Enterprises in 2017, which doubled the chain’s footprint from 40 stores to more than 80. Paul Reid helmed the business during this time as president and CEO from 1986-2006 and CEO from 2007-2021.

“Paul Quebral (PQ) was the president from 2006 to 2024, and my father and PQ were instrumental in the strategic decision to enter the c-store space,” Reid said. “PQ has been the only non-family member who has served as president of the organization in our 102-year history and was a vital part of the Reid/Crosby’s executive team for the last 25 years.”

Today, the fourth generation continues to eye expansion, whether through new-to-industry builds, raising and rebuilding existing sites, or through acquisitions. In the last two years, Crosby’s acquired a store in Spencer, N.Y., and a second site in Amherst, N.Y., and converted several previously owned sites to the Crosby’s brand.

Reid credits his family’s values, work ethic and requirement that each generation learn the business from the bottom up with helping the business prosper for over a century.

“I think the most important piece on behalf of my grandfather — and that has stayed true to our family over the years — is the adage ‘work first, play later,’” Reid said.

Steve Reid first started working for the company in 1998 when he was 14 years old, first mowing lawns before working his way up into construction and maintenance.

“I did environmental inspections, tank work, concrete pouring and fire suppression work, and so I spent a lot of time in the field over the years, and a lot of it was focused on developing a work ethic, but also learning the business from the ground up,” he explained. “So you’re not going to just start at the top, you’re going to have to understand the intricacies and how this business works and how it functions in the field. … Because if you don’t have a full appreciation for how this business actually works, what actually drives the business and how things get done, there’d be no way you could manage it.”

Reid’s father had a similar entry into the business, driving transport trucks through college, and his grandfather helped at the service station when he was growing up.

Reid noted his family has found a lot of benefits to operating a family-owned business. “Not a lot of families can say that, and we were very fortunate.”

The fourth generation today is continuing to evolve the business with the food-forward vision of Crosby’s Pizza and Subs.

“In the past year we went through a transformation of our logo; we’ve changed our colors from a burgundy and blue to a brighter red and changed the hue of the blue to overall give a brighter color in the stores and also on the street. And we’ve introduced (the name) Crosby’s Pizza and Subs,” said Lenny Smith, vice president and general manager of Crosby’s and Reid Stores, who joined the company in 2021, overseeing the development and execution of strategies and plans within the organization.

The exteriors of the c-stores are now branded with “Crosby’s Pizza and Subs” to highlight the foodservice offering within the stores.

“This is really the fourth generation of the family — Steve, Meredith and Alex — embracing that what’s going to set us apart as we continue to move into the fifth generation is that pizza and sub sandwich program and additional offerings, instead of just the traditional c-store selection,” Smith said. “So they’ve been a big force in growing the overall food business.”

Refreshing Locations

Crosby’s celebrated its latest grand reopening of a remodeled Albion, N.Y., location on June 28.

Refreshing stores is a major priority as Crosby’s looks to the future. The chain is in the process of reimaging its entire fleet of stores, which includes updating colors to bring in brighter reds, painting, and upgrading décor and graphics. As part of the reimaging, each store will feature historical photos that showcase the market in which that store is located.

Crosby’s has plans to reimage 15 stores per year. The reimaging also includes updating the exterior signage on the building.

“Instead of just saying ‘Crosby’s’ on the outside, we’re putting additional outside signage that says ‘Crosby’s Pizza and Subs’ to alert customers to the foodservice offering inside,” Smith said.

Crosby’s is also repainting the outside of the buildings to reflect the new colors.

“Some of the stores will have a red and a blue stripe on it that matches our pump design. … The thought is that the forecourt is the welcoming experience to the inside of the store, and it’s one continuous journey from when you’re filling up to coming in. …” Smith said.

Beyond reimaging, the chain is also focused on remodeling stores, which often includes moving the foodservice counter to the front of the store so when customers enter they walk into the pizza and sub production area, where they can now watch the food being made. It also includes updated graphics and messaging that highlight the chain’s foodservice offering.

“Our plan over the next four years is to have every single one of our stores either remodeled or reimaged,” Smith noted.

Crosby’s has also decided to add fountain programs to these remodeled locations.

“Now, if you go down South, everybody will be like, ‘Oh, what are you doing without fountain to begin with?’ Well, in New York, fountain is not as strong as what it is down South. But we are bringing in fountain, and we’re going after it full force,” Smith said.

As part of this program, Crosby’s is focused on elevating a dispensed tea program and driving tea sales. It’s also focused on craft beer.

“We’re putting in standalone craft beer cases and really trying to focus on that local brew for that market,” he said.

In other words, stores near Rochester will feature different brews compared to stores near Buffalo, based on what’s popular locally.

Redesigned stores are also receiving beer caves, allowing more space for the beer category and a chance to increase variety and the craft presence. The beer cave exterior design features bubbles shaped like the letter C for Crosby’s. “We have seen a good increase in craft beer sales in these stores that we’re doing it in,” Smith said.

Crosby’s is also planning eight to 10 remodels per year. For the fiscal year November 2023 to November 2024, Crosby’s is on track to complete 11-12 remodels.

Having grown through acquisitions, Crosby’s stores measure anywhere from 1,700 square feet to 4,200 square feet.

“I would say, typically, a 4,200-square-foot store is probably where we’re going to be as we move forward,” Smith said.

In the past year, Crosby’s completely remodeled its Amherst, N.Y., store, taking it down to the four exterior walls and redesigning it. The revamped site reopened on Nov. 1, 2023. That store now serves as Crosby’s prototype for future remodels. The Amherst store features Crosby’s first-ever drive-through where customers can order pizza, breakfast, dispensed beverages and some packaged beverages.

“The goal is to drive foodservice sales,” Smith said. “For our first drive-through, it’s been a lot of learning, and we’ve had a lot of growth over the seven months or so that it’s been open now.”

Another Crosby’s location in Hamlin, N.Y., features a pickup window — which debuted two months ago — where customers can drive up to the window to collect their food.

“At that location we’re having some fun continuing to market to potentially a different customer,” Smith said.

Food-Focused Business

Foodservice remains a major focus at Crosby’s. The chain features a proprietary breakfast program that includes breakfast pizza options, which are made on Crosby’s own dough.

“You can’t buy our dough anywhere else,” Smith said.

Its signature breakfast pizza includes a garlic-butter sauce; mozzarella and cheddar cheeses; scrambled eggs; and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Its Western Breakfast Pizza includes a garlic-butter sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, peppers, mushrooms, onions, scrambled eggs, and ham.

The breakfast menu also includes a range of breakfast sandwiches on different carriers, including muffins and croissants. Customers can also select from a range of sides.

During the lunch and dinner dayparts, Crosby’s offers several signature pizzas. One of its main fan-favorite pizzas is called the Mafia Pizza, which rolls out during the Buffalo Bills’ football season. The pizza includes Crosby’s signature mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, capicola, sausage, mild banana peppers and buffalo sauce.

A portion of those sales benefits the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital. In 2024, Crosby’s donated $91,000 to the cause.

During March Madness, Crosby’s runs a contest where its customers can pick their favorite limited-time offering (LTO), and the winning pizza is brought back later in the year. This year the Chicken Ranch Buffalo Pizza won, and Crosby’s is in the process of reintroducing it to the menu.

Beyond pizza, customers can choose from a wide range of sub sandwiches, including turkey, ham, veggie, Philly Cheesesteak and meatball, just to name a few. Crosby’s also offers chicken wings and chicken bites. The latter was brought in as an LTO in 2023 and did so well it was added permanently to the menu.

For customers looking to grab and go, Crosby’s features its Fresh to Go cases that include salads, parfaits, fruit and healthier options.

Crosby’s also operates 12 Subways and three Tim Hortons — two at its c-stores and one standalone location. Additionally, it leases space to Dunkin’ at a couple sites.

Crosby’s embarked on a bean-to-cup coffee pilot in three stores a year ago with good success. Now as it remodels stores, it’s replacing the coffee equipment with bean-to-cup equipment. Currently about 11 stores feature bean-to-cup.

“It really is a great offering. It allows us to better offer that fresh cup of coffee,” Smith said.

Crosby’s is also rolling out an ice coffee program along with the bean-to-cup. “It really is helping us to expand our offering,” he added.

Stores featuring Tim Hortons or Dunkin’ don’t feature Crosby’s breakfast program or bean-to-cup coffee program.

Technology Minded

As Crosby’s grows, it’s focused on integrating technology.

Before Smith joined Crosby’s he spent 25 years with a local grocery chain out of western New York, called Tops Markets, where he oversaw the analytical department. Smith has played a key role in helping Crosby’s develop effective data collection and management strategies, positioning the convenience store chain for significant growth in the coming years.

Crosby’s introduced first-party delivery alongside mobile ordering three years ago and is now exploring the integration of third-party delivery platforms to further drive convenience for its customers.

The chain’s My Crosby’s Rewards app rolled out in 2020, and in addition to mobile ordering and delivery, it features deals and promotions. Through the rewards program, customers can earn points, save on purchases and redeem points for free items — such as a slice of pizza, a cup of coffee, a packaged beverage or breakfast sandwich — or cents off gas. Rewards members receive five cents off per gallon of gas every day and receive a free pizza offer on their birthday. The loyalty program also features a Sub Club, where after a customer buys eight subs, they get one free.

Crosby’s is testing electric vehicle (EV) chargers at one location and plans to add EV chargers to some of its highway sites going forward.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Crosby’s is committed to growing both organically and through strategic acquisition, Smith said.

“Our goals are simple: We’re going to continue to exceed customer expectations every day, every time by offering the best food program and offering high-quality fuel,” Smith said.

When it comes to acquisitions, Smith noted, “We’re always looking for that potential to growth mode.”

Crosby’s continues to stand by its slogan “Add a Smile to Your Day.”

“We’re in the people business of providing services to people. Adding that smile to the day of every customer that walks in is extremely important,” Smith noted, adding that the family leadership remains highly focused on finding ways to enhance the experience of its customers and associates.

One benefit that has served the Reid family throughout 102 years of evolution has been a strong sense of trust within the family, which is sure to help carry the chain into the future. That trust in your family members and fellow business partners is “extraordinarily important,” Reid said.

“It makes decisions much easier. It makes delegating to one another easier because we can trust that someone’s going to make the right decision in the best interest of the organization — not for them individually, but for the organization and for the family,” Reid said.

Reid credited the whole Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum team for making Crosby’s what it is today from its store teams and office support to its transport drivers.

“We’ve had a lot of input from a lot of great people, a lot of talented people, over the years, and I think it’s important to recognize, because if it was just us (the family) trying to make this happen then we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Reid stated. “It’s all been possible — this past 102 years — because of their contributions.”