Sprockets Announces Acquisition of HourWork

Through the transaction, the company aims to transform its hiring and retention processes and better engage hourly workers.

AI-powered solution Sprockets recently announced its acquisition of HourWork, a leading AI platform which focuses on post-hire engagement and increased retention.

The strategic acquisition, according to Sprockets, allows the company to expand its product suite, offering businesses staffing services that cover every stage of the employment journey, from recruitment and screening to post-hire employee engagement and exit interviews.

“Since our inception, Sprockets has been committed to transforming the world of hourly work by matching millions of job seekers to opportunities where they’re most likely to succeed,” the company noted in a statement. “The addition of HourWork’s assets, with its goal of building an hourly workspace that works for everyone, perfectly aligns with Sprockets’ values.”

This move enables Sprockets to accelerate its growth and continue enhancing the hourly workforce experience while improving employers’ bottom lines.

“As a market leader, we’re constantly looking to innovate and expand our offerings to better serve both workers and businesses,” said AJ Richichi, CEO and founder of Sprockets. “HourWork’s dedication to transforming hourly work is a natural fit with our commitment to helping businesses hire and retain the best employees. They’ve built a phenomenal product that pairs well with the Sprockets platform to ensure that every worker has access to fulfilling job opportunities and that every business remains fully staffed with engaged, productive employees.”

Sprockets is a solution designed to help employers hire and retain great hourly workers. From the applicants’ first interactions to their exit interviews, Sprockets helps connect millions of people to limitless potential.

