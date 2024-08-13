Chevron Begins Production at ‘Industry-First’ Deepwater Anchor Project

The new all-electric facility was designed to allow the company to safely access lower-carbon intensity oil and natural gas.

Chevron Corp. has officially started oil and natural gas production from its Anchor project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This move marks the successful delivery of high-pressure technology that is rated to safely operate at up to 20,000 psi, with reservoir depths reaching 34,000 feet below sea level, the company noted in a statement.

“The Anchor project represents a breakthrough for the energy industry,” said Nigel Hearne, executive vice president, Chevron Oil, Products & Gas. “Application of this industry-first deepwater technology allows us to unlock previously difficult-to-access resources and will enable similar deepwater high-pressure developments for the industry.”

The Anchor semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) has a design capacity of 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 28 million gross cubic feet of natural gas per day. The Anchor development will consist of seven subsea wells tied into the Anchor FPU, located in the Green Canyon area, approximately 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana, in water depths of approximately 5,000 feet.

According to Chevron, total potentially recoverable resources from the Anchor field are estimated to be up to 440 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“This Anchor milestone demonstrates Chevron’s ability to safely deliver projects within budget in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Bruce Niemeyer, president, Chevron Americas Exploration & Production. “The Anchor project provides affordable, reliable, lower carbon intensity oil and natural gas to help meet energy demand, while boosting economic activity for Gulf Coast communities.”

The Anchor FPU is Chevron’s sixth operated facility currently producing in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico — one of the lowest carbon intensity oil and gas basins in the world. Chevron’s operated and non-operated facilities in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to produce a combined 300,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026.

To reduce carbon emissions, the Anchor FPU was designed as an all-electric facility with electric motors and electronic controls. Additionally, the FPU uses waste heat and vapor recovery units, as well as existing pipeline infrastructure, to transport oil and natural gas directly to U.S. Gulf Coast markets.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Chevron U.S.A., is the operator and holds a nearly 63% percent working interest in the Anchor project. Co-owner TotalEnergies E&P USA holds the remaining interest.