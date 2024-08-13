Cliff’s Opens First Store in Oswego, N.Y.

Cliff’s Local Market recently announced the grand opening of a new location in Oswego, N.Y. — the chain’s first store in the city. Along with CITGO-branded gasoline and diesel, the new site features a wide array of foodservice options, 24/7 service, Utica Roasting Coffee and a beer cave with a vast selection of craft beers.

The store is also offering 10 cents off per gallon while using a CITGO gift card, which can be combined with additional discounts while using the CITGO app.

“We are excited to bring our commitment to quality and service to the vibrant Oswego community, offering a convenient place for residents to enjoy a delicious meal or a quick snack any time of day,” said Jim Clifford, president of Cliff’s Local Market.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

Cliff’s noted that even with over 60 years of community engagement, the retailer still remains dedicated to delivering quality products and exceptional service at its 22 c-stores, in addition to supporting local charities and events through the Clifford family’s rich community engagement.

More information can be found on the company’s website.