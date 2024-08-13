Flavors Driving Convenience Store Success

Sponsored by Ruiz Foodservice.

Convenience stores are evolving far beyond just being places to fuel up vehicles. Now, c-stores are vibrant hubs for grabbing a quick, tasty, and diverse meal. Among the various food offerings, Mexican food products have emerged as a significant draw, thanks to the bold flavors and convenience. Mexican cuisine has long been cherished for its vibrant flavors, rich history, and versatility.

The bold, ethnic flavors appeal to a wide range of customers. “Consumers love and crave ethnic foods, especially the younger generation,” says Sandie Deas Ray, VP of foodservice marketing and data analytics at Ruiz Foodservice. “Mexican is the number one desired ethnic cuisine in convenience stores, with 50 percent of consumers wanting more Mexican variety.” This craving for ethnic flavors drives the demand for products like taquitos, empanadas, and mini tacos.

Cultural integration plays a crucial role in the popularity of Mexican food. According to Datassential, 75 percent of Gen Z named Mexican food as their favorite cuisine. The younger generation has grown up with a diverse array of ethnic foods, making dishes like tacos and burritos a regular part of their diet. The familiarity has made Mexican food a staple in their food choices, even in the grab-and-go environment of convenience stores.

Mexican food items like taquitos and Tornados are not only delicious but also perfectly suited for the on-the-go lifestyle. They are easy to eat while traveling, making them an ideal choice for busy consumers.

Ruiz Foodservice has been a key player in bringing high-quality Mexican food to convenience stores across the country. The company’s success can be attributed to having a deep understanding of consumer preferences and a commitment to high quality, authentic flavors, and convenience.

“Our founder, Fred Ruiz, has a saying, ‘employees are our secret sauce,’” says Deas Ray. “Ruiz Foods takes pride in offering high-quality foods and we’ve done so as a family-owned business for over 60 years.”

With more people returning to work post-pandemic, there is a growing demand for grab-and-go options. Ruiz meets this demand by offering foods that are easy to eat in transit, while ensuring the options are in easy-to-find locations. Specialty roller-grill items help convenience stores differentiate themselves by offering varieties not available in quick-service restaurants.

“Our guests really enjoy the empanadas,” Deas Ray says. “They are sold two to a package, which is really a whole meal in itself! A fan favorite is also the French Toast Tornados for a breakfast treat, it’s one of our top sellers.”

Introducing Ruiz products as limited-time offers can significantly boost retention by creating memorable experiences. “Whenever we’ve launched a new LTO, our team members have the chance to try the product before our guests,” says Deas Ray. “This gives them the opportunity to provide a personal testimonial or answer questions about the product, which has resulted in higher take rates on new LTOs.”

Ruiz continues to innovate with new products and flavors, like its Tornados line that includes flavors like Ranchero Beef and Cheese and Ultimate Beef Nacho, favorites among consumers. With plans to debut new products, Ruiz is committed to keeping offerings fresh and exciting.

Additionally, Ruiz employs a multi-faceted approach to support convenience store operators in maximizing sales and customer satisfaction through an innovative marketing campaign. “We recently evaluated a Tornados #mykindoffood campaign in targeted markets,” says Deas Ray. “We leveraged GSTV, Waze, and a variety of new digital solutions to help drive traffic and sales. Test results delivered positive results in early summer 2023.”

The newly launched Tornados Radar tool on Ruiz’s website helps loyal customers locate their favorite Tornados flavors. Retailers can easily access and order point-of-sale materials from the site, which showcase a variety of products at roller grills, hot cases, and refrigerated sections.

Ruiz products are strategically displayed to attract grab-and-go customers, with products placed on roller grills as well as hot slides and a cold case so the products are visible and ready to go for the average c-store consumer. This visibility helps drive sales while attracting and retaining customers.

Ruiz also supports convenience store operators with signage, digital assets, and consumer marketing campaigns designed to drive traffic and sales. “Our signage and digital assets can be used to drive awareness, encourage trial, and ultimately lead consumers to purchase our products,” says Deas Ray.

Consumer expectations for food quality have increased due to competition from other convenience stores, delivery services, and quick-service restaurants. Ruiz addresses this by working closely with manufacturers to ensure product offerings can compete.

Convenience stores are now expected to compete with quick-service restaurants, making the right mix of convenience and taste paramount. Roller grill and hot case items answer that call because they are easy to prepare, simple to eat on the go, and deliver flavors customers are looking for. Compared to pre-pandemic, operators report a net increase of 37 percent in the number of items they offer via warm, self-serve formats, such as hot cases and roller grills.

The continued growth of Mexican food in convenience stores can be met with Ruiz Foodservice, which focuses on convenience, quality, variety, and innovative formats. By meeting demands for ethnic flavors Ruiz is poised to remain at the forefront, delighting customers and boosting business for convenience store operators.

